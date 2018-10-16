Following Strong Preseason, Ayton's Ready for NBA Debut

Summer League has come and gone. Preseason is wrapped up. Now it’s time for Deandre Ayton’s NBA debut in his first regular season game on Wednesday.

“I’m really excited,” Ayton said. “Preseason really helped me a lot to get my butterflies out early and now I’m ready.”

Ayton dominated his way through preseason averaging a team-high 18.2 points while shooting a highly-efficient 61.4 percent from the field. He also got it done in the paint grabbing 10 boards and blocking two shots per game.

The big fella is entering his rookie season with one goal in mind: win.

“Winning as many games as possible and winning the right way,” Ayton said. “I just want to win. I’m a winner. I love winning.”

The Suns will open up the year against the Dallas Mavericks and the first overall pick is doing his best to hold in his emotions.

“I’m pretty excited,” Ayton said. “Obviously I don’t want to show it, but trust me, I’m doing backflips in my mind right now.”

While fans are clearly excited to see the Suns new center in action, he said his friends and family will be filling the stands as well. Although Ayton will be the one actually taking the court, he knows who is more nervous between him and his family.

“They are,” Ayton said. “They ask me every time if I’m nervous. I’m fine. I’m ready.”

The number one pick will face the third pick in Luka Doncic in the Coca-Cola & Fry's Food Stores Tip Off.