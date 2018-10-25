Ariza and Crawford: From Rookie Mentorship to Veteran Leaders

The Suns added two key veterans this offseason in Jamal Crawford and Trevor Ariza, but this isn’t the first time the two players teamed up.

Crawford was traded to New York ahead of fifth season and took on a role as a mentor for then-Knicks rookie, Trevor Ariza. Even at just 24 years old, Crawford was already preparing himself as a veteran.

“Which is crazy right? Because I was [only] going into my fifth year and he was my rookie,” Crawford said about Ariza. “I’ve been [mentoring] ever since then.”

The two Knicks lived in the same apartment complex and Crawford said he always tried to look out for him.

“It was cool,” Ariza said. “I learned a lot. I sat a lot watching those guys play so I got a chance to actually learn and pick up different techniques, tools and things I use to this day.”

Ariza was traded midway through his second season in New York, but this didn’t break the connection they had created.

“We stayed in contact a lot,” Ariza said. “I’ve always been able to call Jamal whenever I need anything or need to talk to him about anything.”

From an apprenticeship to teaming up as veterans on the Suns, Ariza doesn’t really see a difference in their relationship on the court or in the locker room. He instead looks at it as a perfect situation to bring together the knowledge they’ve gained throughout their careers.

“I don’t think it’s any different,” Ariza said. “I think that we just both have a lot of experience in different ways. The teams that I played on, I got to play with other veterans. I got more experience through different perspectives.”

The two of the them join Tyson Chandler and Ryan Anderson to help lead the Suns young core as each player provides unique advice, experience and knowledge to the team.

“Bring all that experience together,” Ariza said. “You’ve been through everything. You’ve seen everything. It will definitely help out our younger players.”

The veterans will help continue to the guide the Suns through the season as the team travels to Memphis on Saturday to tip-off against the Grizzlies. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.