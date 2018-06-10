Suns to Host Pre-Draft Workout with Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Phoenix Suns will have media availability tomorrow, Sunday, June 10, with General Manager Ryan McDonough and 2018 NBA Draft prospect Jaren Jackson Jr. Availability will be an interview session only at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Al McCoy Media Center (i.e., no opportunity for cameras to capture footage as the prospect completes the workout).
Tomorrow’s participant is listed below.
Player: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Positions: Forward
Height: 6-11
Weight: 242
Birthdate: 09/15/1999
School: Michigan State
Year: Freshman