2018 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: June 4, 2018

Joel Berry II

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 195 lbs

School: North Carolina

2017-18 Stats: 17.1 ppg. 3.2 ast. 3.5 reb. 1.2 stl. 39.6% fg. 34.4% 3p.

Joel Berry II had a highly successful career at the University of North Carolina. In his four years, Berry made two NCAA All-Tournament teams (2016, 17), was named 2017 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding player and helped lead the Tar Heels to an NCAA Championship. He led UNC in scoring (17.1 ppg.) and three-pointers made (93) during his senior season, as well as had the highest free throw percentage in the ACC (89.3 percent). This earned Berry Third Team All-American honors.

“We had a pretty good group,” Berry said. “Everybody competed. We had good energy and the intensity was great. It was a good workout.”

Jevon Carter

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 205 lbs

School: West Virginia

2017-18 Stats: 17.3 ppg. 6.6 ast. 4.6 reb. 3.0 stl. 42.2% fg. 39.3% 3p.

When it comes to defense, very few are as dominant at the college level as Jevon Carter. The two-time Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year led the Big-12 in steals three times throughout his four-year career at West Virginia. He led the entire NCAA in steals his senior season with 112 (3.1 per game). Not only was Carter a force on defense, but he also led the Mountaineers in scoring his final two years. He was earned consensus second-team All-American honors in 2018.

“It was just the way I was taught the game,” Carter said about his defensive focus. “You learn it first on the defensive end and then you score from there."

Wenyen Gabriel

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 205 lbs

School: Kentucky

2017-18 Stats: 6.8 ppg. 0.5 ast. 5.4 reb. 1.1 blk. 44.2% fg. 39.6% 3p.

Wenyen Gabriel improved in almost every statistical category during his second season and final season at Kentucky. He upped his points, rebounds, blocks, steals, three-pointer and shooting percentages against the board. He finished second on the team in three-pointers made and first in blocked shots with 40. Gabriel had one of his most impressive performances recording a double-double in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Buffalo.

“My shooting ability,” Gabriel said about what he wanted to show during the workout. “We got a good chance to show that in shooting drills that we were doing. Just being able to compete during one-on-ones and three-on-threes and how we can create plays for each other. I feel like I did that today.”

Élie Okobo

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 180 lbs

Team: Pau-Lacq-Orthez (France)

2016-17 Stats: 16 ppg. 4.8 ast. 6.2 reb. 1 blk. 2.8 stl. 63.9% fg. 27% 3p.

Élie Okobo has been play professionally in France for the past three years. After being the 2016-17 French League Best Young Player Runner-up, Okobo had a break out season in 2017-18. He was selected to the French League All-Star Game and recorded 17 points and 17 assists in the contest.

“I’m trying to show them I can pass the ball too,” Okobo said. “Play as a point guard and then bring energy and defense and then offense.”

Ajdin Penava

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 220 lbs

School: Marshall

2017-18 Stats: 15.6 ppg. 1.9 ast. 8.5 reb. 2.9 blk. 56.2% fg. 34% 3p.

Ajdin Penava was a defensive force at Marshall, leading the entire NCAA with 3.9 blocks per game in 2018. His breakout junior season led him to earning Third Team All-C-USA and First Team All-C-USA Defensive Team honors, while being named the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year. Penava led Marshall in rebounds (8.5) and field goal percentage (56.2) during his final college season.

Thomas Welsh

Positon: Center

Height: 7’0”

Weight: 255 lbs

School: UCLA

2017-18 Stats: 12.6 ppg. 1.4 ast. 10.8 reb. 0.9 blk.

At 7’0”, Thomas Welsh gave UCLA everything you could want out of a center: rebounding and defense. He ranked second in the Pac-12 with 10.8 rebounds per game during his senior season and finished his college career fourth in the Pac-12 with 1,035 career boards. Welsh was one of just two players in the Pac-12 to average a double double, earning himself Second Team All-Pac 12 honors in 2018.

“I enjoyed it,” Welsh said. “It’s great to have opportunities like these and I just come in and try to work as hard as I can to make the most of it. I thought it went well and I had a good time. That’s all I can ask for.”