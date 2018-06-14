2018 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: June 14, 2018

Jaylen Adams

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 190 lbs

School: St. Bonaventure

2017-18 Stats: 19.1 ppg. 5.2 ast. 3.4 reb. 2.5 stl. 43.7% fg. 43.6% 3p.

Jaylen Adams averaged 19.2 points per game over the final three seasons of his college career, being named to the All-Atlantic 10 First Team all three years. He shined during his senior season earning himself 2017-18 Atlantic 10 co-Player of the year as well as AP Honorable Mention All-American. Adams ranked fourth in scoring (19.1 ppg) and third in both assists (5.2 apg) and three-point percentage (43.6).

“I think that’s part of the fun part,” Adams said in reference to working with players he hadn’t before. “You get a little chance to gel in the hour. See if you can communicate, see if you can get to know your teammates games. I think that’s part of the special part.”

Trevon Duval

Positon: Guard

Height: 6'3”

Weight: 191 lbs

School: Duke

2017-18 Stats: 10.3 ppg. 5.6 ast. 2 reb. 1.5 stl. 42.8% fg. 29% 3p.

Trevon Duval was ranked as the fifth overall recruit and the number one point guard coming out of high school by ESPN. He led the ACC in assists with 207 while also finishing top five in steals with 54. Even as a freshman, Duval managed to average over ten points a game on a very crowded Duke roster. He was named to the 2018 NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region Team.

“It’s crazy,” Duval said about the draft being so close. “It’s something I’ve dreamed about my whole life. To know it’s only a couple days away is crazy. I’m putting in all the work right now to get drafted and fulfill my dream.”

Jordan McLaughlin

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 168 lbs

School: USC

2017-18 Stats: 12.8 ppg. 7.8 ast. 3.7 reb. 2 stl. 44.9% fg. 39.7% 3p.

Jordan McLaughlin showed consistency across the board in his four years at USC. The 6’1” guard averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals throughout his collegiate career. He finished his senior season first in the Pac-12 in assists and third amongst the entire NCAA. McLaughlin finished his Trojan career as the school’s all-time leader in minutes played, second in assists, third in steals, fourth in scoring and fifth in three-pointers made. He was named to the 2017-18 All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Defensive Team.

“That I’m able to play at the next level,” McLaughlin said he’s trying to show teams. “Compete with some of the best players in the world. The NBA is a very prestigious league and it’s tough competition day-in and day-out. I’m just showing I can go out there and compete with the best of them.”

Jeff Roberson

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 218 lbs

School: Vanderbilt

2017-18 Stats: 16.9 ppg. 1.5 ast. 7.1 reb. 0.9 stl. 47.8% fg. 40.5% 3p.

Jeff Roberson showed vast improvements throughout all four seasons at Vanderbilt. While his minutes and points both increased each year, his percentages all stayed consistent. He averaged 46.2 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three throughout his collegiate career. Roberson is one of just nine players in SEC history to finish in the top 10 in points per game, rebounds per game, field goal percentage and free throw percentage in his senior season.

“Coaches were really hands-on,” Roberson said. “They put us through a lot. A lot of fundamental stuff. It’s pretty different. A lot of competing and they were hands-on. It was pretty fun.”

Elijah Stewart

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 195 lbs

School: USC

2017-18 Stats: 11.7 ppg. 1.3 ast. 3 reb. 0.7 stl. 45.3% fg. 39.1% 3p.

Elijah Stewart was a spot up shooter for the Trojans in all four years at USC. He finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in three-point with 245 made. Steward also was top ten in three-pointers in all three of his final seasons. He was named the Ernie Holbrook Award winner during his senior year as the team’s most inspirational player.

“It was good, nice and competitive,” Stewart said. “We all guarded each other. We guarded big, smalls and wings. We just came out and played hard and had a good time.”

Yuta Watanabe

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 192 lbs

School: George Washington

2017-18 Stats: 16.3 ppg. 1.6 ast. 6.1 reb. 1.6 blk. 43.7% fg. 36.4% 3p.

Yuta Watanabe showed off his hustle at his workout with the Suns, tying the all-time record during the three-minute run with 29 laps. He ranks second in George Washington University history in blocks with 147 and was named the 2017-18 Atlanta 10 Defensive Player of the Year. Watanabe is a two time Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team member and was named All A-10 Third Team in 2017-18.

“That would be great to me,” Watanabe said about the chance to play for the Suns and where Yuta Tabuse played. “I mean, we’ve got the same name. He’s a legend in Japan…I’d be very happy. I still remember I was in front of a TV and when he stepped on the court I was super excited.”