Devin Booker Tips Off Twitch Fundraising Campaign with $100,000 Donation in Support Of COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Given the unprecedented and constantly-evolving situation surrounding the effects of COVID-19 on our community and beyond, Devin Booker, in partnership with Phoenix Suns Charities, will raise money through livestreaming on Twitch to support non-profits that best serve the needs of the most vulnerable in the community. An avid gamer and NBA All-Star, Booker pledged $100,000 to tip off the giving campaign on Twitch and Phoenix Suns Charities will match that initial donation. Funds will benefit non-profits like the Arizona Food Bank Network, which is providing hunger-relief for children, families and seniors, the Foundation for Senior Living, which provides affordable housing, meals and caregiver support to seniors, and Banner Health Foundation to support community testing, including potential new approaches such as drive-through clinics. As the enormous impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve, Booker and the Phoenix Suns Charities Board of Directors will continue to coordinate with public health experts, local officials and other community partners to determine where support is needed most.

“With countless people around the globe turning to streaming to get their mind off things, I thought this was the perfect opportunity to bring people together, raise awareness and help those in need at the same time,” said Booker. “These are trying times that transcend basketball and I would like to call on everyone to be good teammates as we deal with this challenge together.”

Additional donations can be made through Devin’s Twitch Channel: Twitch.tv/DBook

The new social giving campaign is an extension of Booker’s Starting Five initiative and adds to the bench of non-profits he has directly supported. Last year, Booker made an unprecedented $2.5 million dollar commitment to Phoenix Suns Charities by pledging to donate $500,000 annually for five years. Through the Devin Booker Starting Five initiative, Special Olympics Arizona, Ability 360, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, UMOM New Day Centers and Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center became the first recipients of the Starting Five grants last November and received $100,000 each to better the lives of children and families in Arizona.

The NBA has temporarily suspended its season in response to COVID-19 and Commissioner Adam Silver advised in his recent letter to all NBA fans that this hiatus will last at least 30 days and that the intent is to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.

Since its inception in 1988, Phoenix Suns Charities has distributed more than $32 million to local nonprofits and organizations in need and the entire Suns organization has embedded itself locally by supporting community efforts through hundreds of player appearances and thousands of volunteer hours by Suns players and staff.