Summer Suns Impact Throughout the Phoenix Community

It has been a busy summer for the Phoenix Suns in the gym, in the front office and throughout the Phoenix community. From camps to fundraisers to donations, the Suns have continued their charitable efforts as they impact the community that supports them.

Devin Booker – Devin Booker Basketball ProCamp

Booker teamed up with ProCamps to host 360 kids for his second annual Devin Booker Basketball ProCamp this past weekend. The two-day camp featured fundamental skill stations, hands-on coaching with Booker and his staff, high-energy basketball contests and games for all skill levels.

Devin Booker Basketball Camp

After the success of his inaugural camp last summer, Booker knew he wanted to make it a yearly tradition.

“After my first one last year, the best compliments I can get were parents coming up to me and kids coming up to me with a smile on their face and saying, ‘your camp was amazing. I know, I’ve been in their shoes before. I took a lot of things that I still use now, today, from the camps for me growing up. Just trying to pass on the information to them and make sure they have fun at the same time.”

- Devin Booker







“For these kids to look up to a guy like Devin, he’s such a great role model. Great family, work ethic. To be able to spend two days, and these guys don’t have much offseason anymore, to come out here and impact the kids that he is, I think speaks the world of him and his family.”

- ProCamps Co-Founder and Chairman Gregg Darbyshire







“It’s just a great opportunity to be here with D. Book. It’s just great to see kids that are in the same position I was when I was younger and just helping them along. I did a lot of camps like this when I was six, seven. So, it was a great opportunity.”

- Jalen Lecque, who joined Booker at the event.

Deandre Ayton – Pledge $100,000 to Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

Phoenix Suns center and Nassau, Bahamas native Deandre Ayton pledged $100,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.







Ayton acknowledged those who have reached out to offer their concern for his family, friends and fellow Bahamians and urged Suns fans to join him in supporting those affected by Hurricane Dorian. In partnership with the Suns, Ayton hosted an item donation drive at Fry’s Food Stores in order to collect items for those in need.







"The damage back home is devastating and my heart goes out to my fellow Bahamians as we deal with the effects of Hurricane Dorian. Thanks to Ocean 44 we can raise money toward various relief efforts while we continue to work through long term support with the NBA Family and my partners. We hope you can join us at Ocean 44 for this very special night."

- Deandre Ayton

Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver and the Phoenix Suns – Head Start Donation

The Phoenix Suns organization completed one of the biggest assists in franchise history with a $2.6 million donation to fund the City of Phoenix’s Head Start program, which provides comprehensive early childhood development and support services for at-risk children and families. An event to commemorate the donation to Head Start was held today at Byron A. Barry Elementary School in west Phoenix and was attended by Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver, Phoenix City Council members Michael Nowakowski and Laura Pastor, plus Phoenix city management, Head Start representatives and families. The Suns are the first professional sports team to assist Head Start, which was founded in 1965 and is the biggest preschool program in the country. Head Start has proven to be one of the most successful social and educational investments.







“For more than 50 years, our organization has been dedicated to assisting those in need, but today represents one of our most significant and impactful contributions to the community. The city’s Head Start program is integral in providing resources for kids and families that need it the most and creates opportunities to develop a foundation that leads to long-term success.”

- Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver

“It’s been so much more than just education…My kids are thriving. I can see the difference it’s made in their lives and our life as a family.”

- Head Start parent Kimberly Olivas



Tyler Johnson – First Leadership Academy

Tyler Johnson visited Children First Leadership Academy to shoot some hoops with the kids, prepare food and eat lunch with the students and overall just spend time with some of the youth in the Phoenix community.







“We were all little kids at one time. The blacktop was really hot, but the kids are having a great time and I think that’s the important part. It’s humbling. It’s very humbling. I remember being in their position not that long ago.”

- Tyler Johnson







“He came out and treated all of our students to lunch and this is a wonderful experience for our students because they actually get to see people out in the community coming out and really caring about our school.

- Ximena Echeverria, Principal of Children First Leadership Academy

Cam Johnson – Teacher Surprise

Suns rookie Cam Johnson helped deliver a special surprise to Edison Elementary in August. He made the day of three teachers by handing them a check for $2,000 to use throughout their classroom, courtesy of the Suns and Coca-Cola.

“It was great. Really unexpected for them. They’re doing their best to bring up the kids in the best way possible and teach them everything they can learn in the school year. We’re rewarding them for that and the look on their faces were pretty priceless.”

- Cam Johnson

Cam Johnson Helped Deliver a Special Surprise to Three Teachers, Courtesy of the Suns and Coca-Cola

“The Phoenix Suns brought me a check for $2,000 to use in my classroom which is very needed and so appreciated.”

- Melody Vanderveen, Third Grade Teacher