PHOENIX SUNS TEAM UP WITH MARCUS GRAHAM PROJECT TO HOST ICR8 SPORTS MARKETING WORKSHOP

Today, the Phoenix Suns announced the launch of their collaboration with the Marcus Graham Project (MGP) to host the spring 2021 iCR8 Sports Marketing Workshop. A Dallas-based nonprofit, MGP is a national network of diverse professionals that works to identify, expose, mentor and train ethnically diverse men and women in all aspects of the marketing and media industry. MGP was recently named among seven organizations that were awarded grants from the NBA Foundation to drive economic empowerment in Black communities through employment and career advancement.

The four-day workshop will provide diverse aspirants in the field of sports marketing with the exposure and access necessary to further their career interests within the advertising, media & marketing industry. Workshop teams will be briefed on a specific assignment and will be responsible for putting together a 360-degree multi-platform campaign, which will be reviewed by guest panelists on the last day of the workshop.

“The Phoenix Suns are thrilled to team up with the Marcus Graham Project to host such an exciting event,” said Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director Sarah Krahenbuhl. “Together, the iCR8 Sports Marketing Workshop will provide an impactful experience for aspiring professionals and mentors from around the Valley to grow and advance our industry.”

At the current rate of hiring, retention, and promotion, the advertising, media, and marketing industries will not reflect the rich racial diversity currently found in the U.S. until the year 20791 —a statistic that is as alarming as it is unacceptable and why nonprofit organizations like Marcus Graham Project are critical to investing in and creating opportunities to develop the next generation of Black leaders.

One standout participant, from the winning team, will be selected by the Suns organization to attend MGP's iCR8 Summer Boot Camp located in Dallas Texas. In addition, there will be multiple opportunities for participants to network with Suns and partnering brands’ hiring mentors.

Interested applicants should visit MarcusGrahamProject.org/iCR8-Programs for more information and to apply for this spring's iCR8™ Boot Camp sponsored by the Phoenix Suns. Applications will be accepted until March 12 and the four-day workshop is slated to begin on Tuesday, March 23.