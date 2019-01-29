Los Suns Small Business MVP Winner: Stephanie Vasquez from Fair Trade Café

The Phoenix Suns selected the second winner of the Los Suns Small Business MVP program, an initiative designed to highlight outstanding Hispanic small business owners and entrepreneurs that fuel our local economy. The team recognized local coffee shop, Fair Trade Café, during an on-court recognition prior to Thursday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I love that Los Suns is really creating a direct Partnership with small local businesses like mine,” Owner Stephanie Vasquez said. “It creates a true impact with the local economy and the businesses in the surrounding areas.”

Throughout the 2018-19 NBA season, the Suns are encouraging Hispanic small business owners in Phoenix to submit an application outlining their company profile for the opportunity to be highlighted for their efforts and treat their employees to a VIP experience at a future Suns home game.

In partnership with Univision Arizona, Suns CMO Matt Wright and Univision Arizona's Edwin Garcia proudly recognized Vasquez for her business efforts and professionalism as her company was named the Los Suns Small Business MVP recipient. Vasquez’s work has helped serve the Phoenix community for the past 12 years, when she first opened Fair Trade Café.

“Fair Trade Café was opened in 2007,” Vasquez said. “Really the purpose behind the café was to be that vessel so that consumers can truly understand the impact of their day-to-day purchases.”

Similar to the Suns, Vasquez has helped connect her business with the surrounding community which helped her be selected through the Los Suns Small Business MVP program as one of the most impactful local owners.

In addition to the pregame on-court recognition, Vasquez and Fair Trade Café representatives enjoyed a VIP suite night and had the opportunity to participate in an interview with Arturo Ochoa and Jorge Moreno during the Spanish language television broadcast as well as radio during halftime to highlight their organization. As the Los Suns Small Business MVP, Vasquez will continue serving the Phoenix and Hispanic community throughout the Valley.

There is only one winner left to be announced this season. Fans can visit Suns.com/MVP now through Friday, Feb. 15 to nominate an outstanding Hispanic small business owner.

Los Suns Small Business MVP winner

Owner: Stephanie Vasquez

Twitter: @FairTradeCafeAZ

Instagram: @FairTradeCafeAZ

Facebook: Fair Trade Cafe

Address: 1020 N. 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003