Los Suns Small Business MVP Winner: Manny Maynez from Manny’s Air

The Phoenix Suns selected the first winner of the Los Suns Small Business MVP program, an initiative designed to highlight outstanding Hispanic small business owners and entrepreneurs that fuel our local economy, as the team recognized local heating & air conditioning company, Manny’s Air, during an on-court recognition prior to Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Thank you Los Suns for choosing Manny’s Air,” Manny Maynez said. “We feel honored for that.”

Throughout the 2018-19 NBA season, the Suns are encouraging Hispanic small business owners in Arizona to submit an application outlining their company profile for the opportunity to be highlighted for their efforts and treat their employees to a VIP experience at a future Suns home game.

In partnership with Univision Arizona, Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley proudly recognized Maynez for his business efforts and professionalism as his company was named the inaugural Los Suns Small Business MVP. Maynez’s work has helped serve the Phoenix community for almost 20 years, when he first opened Manny’s Air.

“We started back in 2000 in the Valley and we’re serving in the Latino community,” Maynez said. “We don’t only speak Spanish, we understand the language and culture. When you do the investment for the A.C. unit, you’re going to feel comfortable doing it.”

Similar to the Suns, Maynez has helped connect his business with the surrounding community which helped him be selected through the Los Suns Small Business MVP program as one of the most impactful local owners.

“We know how important community is for the Phoenix Suns, so it’s a special feeling to be a part of it. To be recognized by them and be a part of both the community and serving in different ways, different levels, is an honor for us.”

In addition to the pregame on-court recognition, Maynez and Manny’s Air representatives enjoyed a VIP suite night and had the opportunity to participate in an interview with Arturo Ochoa and Jorge Moreno during the Spanish language television broadcast during halftime to highlight their organization. As the first Los Suns Small Business MVP, Maynes will continue serving the Phoenix and Hispanic community throughout the Valley.

Fans can visit Suns.com/MVP now through Friday, Feb. 15 to nominate an outstanding Hispanic small business owner.

Los Suns Small Business MVP winner

· Owner: Manny Maynez

· Website: https://www.mannysair.com/

· Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mannysair/

· YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8nr86h4cvUAUG49FxhScuA

· Location: Manny’s Air, 39 S Country Club Dr., Mesa AZ 85210