Los Suns Small Business MVP Winner: Alejandro Macias and Rosa Macias from Del Sol Furniture

The Phoenix Suns selected their first recipient of the 2019-20 season for the Los Suns Small Business MVP program, an initiative designed to highlight outstanding Hispanic small business owners and entrepreneurs that fuel our local economy. The team recognized local home furnishing company, Del Sol Furniture, during an on-court recognition on Monday night as the team tipped-off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We'd like to thank Los Suns so much for the Small Business MVP Award,” Del Sol Furniture owner Alejandro Macias said. “We are so proud to be recognized for this. It's a big deal to us. As our long time Suns fan since I was a kid, this is awesome. We really, really are grateful for it. Vamos Suns.”

Throughout the 2019-20 NBA season, the Suns are encouraging Hispanic small business owners in Phoenix to submit an application outlining their company profile for the opportunity to be highlighted for their efforts and treat their employees to a VIP experience at a future Suns home game.

In partnership with Univision Arizona and the Arizona Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, the Suns proudly recognized Alejandro Macias and Rosa Macias for their business efforts and professionalism as their company was named the Los Suns Small Business MVP recipient. The Macias’ work has helped serve the Phoenix community since 1990 when Del Sol Furniture first opened.

“My parents immigrated from Mexico and decided to open a furniture store,” Alejandro Macias said. “They saw a lot of opportunity in the Phoenix area. At the time, it was growing and there was a need for a furniture store that served the Hispanic community.”

Similar to the Suns, the Macias’ have helped connect their business with the surrounding community which helped them be selected through the Los Suns Small Business MVP program as some of the most impactful local owners.

“Our business has always been focused in helping families furnish their dreams and if some families want to furnish them their dreams being bilingual or in Spanish, we have that focus,” Alejandro Macias said.

In addition to the pregame on-court recognition, the Macias’ and Del Sol Furniture representatives enjoyed a VIP suite night and had the opportunity to participate in an interview with KSUN-1400 AM's Arturo Ochoa and Jorge Moreno during the Spanish language television broadcast as well as radio during halftime to highlight their organization. As the Los Suns Small Business MVP, the Macias’ will continue serving the Phoenix and Hispanic community throughout the Valley.

Fans can visit Suns.com/MVP now through March 1, 2020 to nominate an outstanding Hispanic small business owner.

Los Suns Small Business MVP winner

Owners: Alejandro Macias and Rosa Macias

Website: www.DelSoldFurniture.com

Email: Alex@DelSolFurniture.com

Phone: 602-405-3453

East Phoenix: 2829 N. 32nd St. Phoenix, AZ 85008

West Phoenix: 8210 W. Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85033

Mesa: 1036 E. Southern Ave Suite 118 Mesa, AZ 85204

Glendale: 3520 W. Bell Rd. Glendale, AZ 85308

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/delsolfurniture/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/delsolfurniture

Twitter: https://twitter.com/delsolfurniture