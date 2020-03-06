Los Suns Small Business MVP: Jessica Morel of Tri Freedom Real Estate Partners

The Phoenix Suns selected their final recipient of the 2019-20 season for the Los Suns Small Business MVP program, an initiative designed to highlight outstanding Hispanic small business owners and entrepreneurs that fuel our local economy. The team recognized local real estate agency, Tri Freedom Real Estate Partners, during an on-court recognition on Tuesday night as the team tipped-off against the Toronto Raptors.

“I'd like to thank Los Suns for this opportunity and supporting the Hispanic community and for this award,” Owner and CEO Jessica Morel said.

Throughout the 2019-20 NBA season, the Suns are encouraging Hispanic small business owners in Phoenix to submit an application outlining their company profile for the opportunity to be highlighted for their efforts and treat their employees to a VIP experience at a future Suns home game.

In partnership with Univision Arizona and the Arizona Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, the Suns proudly recognized Morel for her business efforts and professionalism as her company was named the Los Suns Small Business MVP recipient. Morel’s work has helped serve the Phoenix community since Tri Freedom Real Estate Partners first opened.

"I got started in real estate 14 years ago after my husband and I had a bad experience purchasing our first home together,” Morel said. “We realized we really needed to empower ourselves on the home buying process. We really want to make sure that what we're doing out in the Hispanic community is empowering them through education. So, putting on home buyer classes, making sure that they're understanding their credit and how the home buying process works in regards to obtaining a loan.”

Similar to the Suns, Morel has helped connect her business with the surrounding community which helped them be selected through the Los Suns Small Business MVP program as some of the most impactful local owners.

In addition to the pregame on-court recognition, Morel and Tri Freedom Real Estate Partners’ representatives enjoyed a VIP suite night as the Suns tipped-off against the Toronto Raptors. As the Los Suns Small Business MVP, Morel will continue serving the Phoenix and Hispanic community throughout the Valley.

Los Suns Small Business MVP winner

Owner: Jessica Morel

Website: www.trifreedomrealestate.com/

Phone: (480) 442-0709

Location: 2077 E Warner Rd #110, Tempe, AZ 85284

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TriFreedomRealEstate

Twitter: www.twitter.com/tri_freedom

Instagram: www.instagram.com/trifreedomrealestate/