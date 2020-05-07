Ayton Serves Up Meals for Frontline Healthcare Workers & Essential Staff

Since the moment he arrived in the Valley nearly two years ago, 2018 No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has made his presence known both on the court and throughout the community.

Ayton has put up some big numbers in his first two NBA seasons, evidenced by the fact that he and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo were the only players to average at least 19 points and 12 boards per game at the time the NBA season was suspended on March 11.

While his performance on the hardwood has been remarkable, his dedication to giving back to the community and lending a helping hand to those in need has been equally impressive.

In an effort to demonstrate his gratitude for their continued service and sacrifice, yesterday Ayton dished out meals from Ocean 44 for those who have remained on the job in downtown Phoenix during the pandemic and also planned a special visit for the Aioli Burger food truck to deliver hundreds of gourmet burgers to medical staff at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale.

“I’m happy to support two of my favorite local restaurants while sending a small token of appreciation to the staff taking care of the arena until we can get back on the court and the brave healthcare workers fighting this pandemic on the frontlines,” said Ayton.

Ayton arranged the donations in celebration of #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity designed as a platform for those across the world to help overcome the unprecedented challenges introduced to our society as a result of COVID-19.

This isn’t the first time Ayton has answered the bell during some tough times, as he stepped up in a big way last fall when he pledged $100,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts and organized an item donation drive in Phoenix to support those in his native Bahamas.