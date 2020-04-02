All Hands In: Phoenix Suns Charities & Partners Assisting the Community Together

You’ve heard it often enough – we are in unprecedented times. As people in our community and around the world continue to adjust to the effects of COVID-19, daily life as we know it has been affected on multiple levels.

The NBA season has temporarily been put on hold and we no longer have the comfort and escape that sports normally provide. But even without game play, Phoenix Suns Charities, along with its community partners, have found a way to continue delivering a few of the greatest assists of the season.

For more than three decades, the Suns’ philanthropic arm has been committed to supporting children and family services in our state. Phoenix Suns Charities has distributed more than $32 million to deserving local non-profits, and the entire Suns organization has embedded itself locally by supporting important community efforts that improve the quality of life for those in need across Arizona.

“There is no playbook for what we’re currently going through,” said Suns Vice President of Social Responsibility and Executive Director of Phoenix Suns Charities Sarah Krahenbuhl. “We are part of an amazing community and we have the greatest teammates on our side to help handle this adversity together.”

With so many needs in the community, there’s been no effort too big or too small as Suns Charities and their teammates have mobilized in unparalleled ways to effect positive change. Suns Charities has reached out to roughly 100 local non-profit organizations to offer resources and a helping hand during these uncertain times.

LEADERS LEAD

Just like he does on the court, NBA All-Star Devin Booker delivered in a big way when he pledged $100,000 to jumpstart a fundraising effort designed to support non-profits that best serve the needs of the most vulnerable people in our community. Phoenix Suns Charities gladly matched that donation, and funds will directly benefit charitable organizations like Arizona Food Bank Network, Foundation for Senior Living, Banner Health Foundation and more. Additional donations can be made through Devin’s Twitch Channel (Twitch.tv/DBook).

FEEDING THE HUNGRY

Phoenix Suns Charities and Levy Restaurants, the Suns’ restaurant and hospitality partner, donated more than 6,000 pounds of food to Scottsdale-based non-profit Musically Fed to help feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure throughout our community.

Phoenix Suns Charities and Levy teamed up again to deliver 1,000 loaves of bread to St. Vincent de Paul, a Valley institution that has been dedicated to feeding, clothing, housing and healing individuals and families in our community for more than half a century.

“We’re making somewhere on the order of 4,000 sandwiches a day, which helps give us an awful lot of flexibility to serve our guests,” said St. Vincent de Paul Chief Operations Officer Mike Hanosh. “The Suns have helped us tremendously by purchasing a full truck load of bread for us. As you can imagine, 4,000 sandwiches a day requires an awful lot of bread.”

Hanosh added that the donation helps ensure that St. Vincent de Paul can continue serving the community in a consistent way and that those who need assistance most at this time will have access to nutritious food to keep them healthy and sustained.

“The Suns are an unbelievable partner,” Hanosh stated. “They have stepped up to help us and our community in a dramatic time of need when there's a lot of interruption in what is the typical food supply chain ... They've been such a reliable and great partner.”

For those seeking to help out, Hanosh proposed the idea that individuals can host a virtual donation drive by purchasing items online to be delivered directly to St. Vincent de Paul.

When asked about other ways the community can contribute during this difficult and unprecedented time, Hanosh offered a succinct response: “This sounds very crazy, but be kind to one another.”

ALL FOR THE KIDS

While many businesses have suspended or significantly altered their operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak, non-profits organizations are now challenged to work even harder to meet the needs of those in our community that rely on their services.

“In times of crisis, non-profits don't stop working – that’s when we are needed most,” said Denise Gary, co-founder and Executive Director of Kids Need to Read in Mesa.

In effort to be good teammates during this unprecedented situation, Phoenix Suns Charities donated 250 items to Kids Need to Read on Tuesday, including books and stuffed animal versions of the Suns’ lovable mascot, The Gorilla. The organization works to instill a love of reading in youth by providing inspiring books to underfunded schools, libraries, and literacy programs in disadvantaged communities.







The youngest students also receive stuffed animals, like the Gorilla dolls donated this week, which are designated as their new reading buddy. Gary noted that reading aloud is the number one indicator of whether a child will develop advanced literacy skills later on, and given that many students don’t have a solid support system at home, kids pledge to read aloud to their reading buddies to develop their skills.

When Gary and Kids Need to Read staffers dropped off the items at Mountain View School this week, the faculty were amazed at the amount of Gorilla dolls, basketballs and t-shirts donated by Phoenix Suns Charities.

“They were so excited and over the moon that people would care enough to do this for their kids,” Gary added.

The books, Gorilla dolls and other Suns swag will be distributed to students as part of their free breakfast and lunch program.







“We knew they still had to provide the kids with food, and we want to provide them with food for the mind,” said Gary. “I think it sends a message to the kids that although they are isolated, there are still people out there that are thinking of them and caring about them."

“We really appreciate Suns Charities, they’re fantastic partners … in fact, I called your gift Suns-shine. That’s what your gift was to us, and I know that's what it is to the kids. I think it brought them a little extra happiness.”

While Kids Need to Read is helping youngsters develop their reading ability during these difficult times, the staff members at Central High School and Phoenix Union High School District are providing computers to help their students’ minds sharp during school closures.







In 2012, Phoenix Suns Charities partnered with “SunsCentral” to develop a program aimed at increasing the school’s student retention rate. Nearly a decade later, Suns Charities has continued to find new ways to support the school and its students in times of need.

“We’re trying to find new ways to reach our students, realizing that not all of them have access to technology,” said Central High School Assistant Principal of Registration Michael Gard. “In the end, we’re going to be distributing somewhere around 1,000 computers to students.”

While the concept of distributing the laptops to students during this time makes sense, the logistics are a bit tougher to work through. That’s when Gard identified an opportunity for Phoenix Suns Charities to deliver an assist.

“Our laptops aren't in bags, so it could be difficult for our students to have to carry the computer, charging cords and the paperwork documentation,” Gard stated. “We reached out to the Suns to see if we could get bags to put the laptops and items into, that way everything’s contained and easy to bring home.”

Whether it’s a monetary donation, item delivery or a simple act of kindness, Phoenix Suns Charities and its community partners will continue to step up and support children and families throughout Arizona during this difficult time. While things are certainly tough right now, we encourage our neighbors to look out for one another and trust that we will all get through this together.