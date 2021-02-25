Chris Paul & Devin Booker Named NBA All-Stars

The NBA announced that Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has been selected by the NBA’s head coaches as a reserve for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game which will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7. Suns guard Devin Booker will join his backcourt teammate as he has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the NBA All-Star Game.

This is Paul’s second straight All-Star selection and the 11th of his career, becoming just the 32nd player in NBA history to earn at least 11 career All-Star selections. His 11 selections are tied with Kevin Durant for the second-most of any active player behind only LeBron James (17). Paul is the 25th different player in Suns history to be named an All-Star, and his selection is the 64th all-time for the Suns.

Paul has totaled 112 career assists in his All-Star Game appearances, the second-most in NBA history behind only Magic Johnson (127). The 2013 NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, he scored 23 points on 7-of-11 three-point shooting last year in Chicago.

This is Booker’s second consecutive All-Star selection, the first two of his career, and he joins Paul to give the Suns two All-Stars this season. This marks the first time that the Suns have had multiple players selected as All-Stars in the same season since 2010 when Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire both earned the distinction. Booker’s selection is the 65th All-Star nod all-time for the Suns.

In his All-Star Game debut last season, Booker scored six points in 19 minutes while teaming with Paul on Team LeBron in Chicago.

The Suns hold the NBA’s fourth-best record as their 20-10 start is the team’s best through 30 games since 2007-08. Booker leads the team by averaging 24.7 points per game and is currently shooting a career-high 50.1% from the field. Among Western Conference guards making at least half their field goals, no one is averaging more points than Booker.

The All-Star Game rosters will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft, where team captains Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will select from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. TNT will air the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. MT.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game is part of NBA All-Star 2021, which will be held on one night, March 7. TNT’s NBA All-Star coverage will begin at 3 p.m. MT with TNT NBA Tip-Off, followed by the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest starting at 4:30 p.m. MT. Coverage of the NBA All-Star Game will begin at 6 p.m. MT, with Slam Dunk taking place at halftime.