The Bold & The Brave

The brave men and women of our nation’s armed services keep us — and our freedoms — safe. This Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns will honor them with USAA Military Appreciation Night when the team takes on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. at Footprint Center.

As a way to say thank you, active or retired military members can receive 20 percent off tickets to USAA Military Appreciation Night by visiting Suns.com/USAAMilitary and a 20 percent discount at the new expansive Team Shop, both with valid military ID.

The evening will be highlighted by numerous pre- and in-game features dedicated to celebrating the American military members who protect and serve our country.

Suns fans arriving at Footprint Center will be welcomed by an array of military vehicles on the Plaza and fans can sign a large USO banner to write personalized messages of support to our troops. Additionally, the U.S. Army band will serenade fans as they enter the arena. Prior to tip-off, fans will enjoy a national anthem and colors presentation from local military members along with local representatives from each military branch during the starting lineup. The evening will feature various in-game recognitions thanking our heroes throughout the game.

For military personal from Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona unable to head to downtown Phoenix, the Suns are bringing the game to them by hosting a watch party on base to catch the Suns take on the Trail Blazers.

All fans can scoop up a limited-edition Hoops for Troops t-shirt as the night’s PayPal Item of the Game at the Team Shop.

Earlier this month in advance of USAA Military Night, Suns legend Tom Chambers, the Gorilla and Suns Entertainers paid a surprise visit to local heroes at the 161st Air Refueling Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard in Phoenix.

Tickets for Wednesday’s USAA Military Appreciation Night are still available in limited supply and can be purchased by visiting Suns.com/SingleGame.