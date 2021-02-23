CHRIS PAUL NAMED 2021 NBA ALL-STAR

The NBA announced today Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has been selected by the NBA’s head coaches as a reserve for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7.

This is Paul’s second straight All-Star selection and the 11th of his career, becoming just the 32nd player in NBA history to earn at least 11 career All-Star selections. His 11 selections are tied with Kevin Durant for the second-most of any active player behind only LeBron James (17). Paul is the 25th different player in Suns history to be named an All-Star, and his selection is the 64th all-time for the Suns.

Paul has totaled 112 career assists in his All-Star Game appearances, the second-most in NBA history behind only Magic Johnson (127). The 2013 NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, he scored 23 points on 7-of-11 three-point shooting last year in Chicago.

The Suns hold the NBA’s fourth-best record as their 20-10 start is the team’s best through 30 games since 2007-08. Paul leads the team and is tied for fifth in the NBA by averaging 8.5 assists per game, in addition to 16.6 points per game on 48.5% from the field and a league-leading 97.2% from the free throw line. Paul is one of just four players in the NBA this season averaging at least eight assists while shooting over 48% from the field along with James Harden, Nikola Jokić and LeBron James.

In selecting the All-Star Game reserves, each NBA head coach voted for seven players in his conference – two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position. The head coaches were not permitted to vote for players from their own team.

The All-Star Game rosters will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft, where team captains Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will select from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. TNT will air the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. MT.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will select the replacement for any player unable to participate in the All-Star Game, naming a player from the same conference as the player who is being replaced.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game is part of NBA All-Star 2021, which will be held on one night, March 7. TNT’s NBA All-Star coverage will begin at 3 p.m. MT with TNT NBA Tip-Off, followed by the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest starting at 4:30 p.m. MT. Coverage of the NBA All-Star Game will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with Slam Dunk taking place at halftime.