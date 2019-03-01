SPURS AND PAU GASOL REACH BUYOUT AGREEMENT

SAN ANTONIO (March 1, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have reached a buyout agreement with Pau Gasol. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not announced.

“Pau Gasol is an exceptional individual and the ultimate professional,” said Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich. “We are grateful for his contributions on the court, in the locker room and in our community.”

Gasol originally signed with the Spurs on July 14, 2016 and appeared in a total of 168 games with San Antonio, averaging 10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.4 minutes.

The 18-year NBA veteran and two-time champion is a four-time All-NBA selection and six-time All-Star. In 1,223 career NBA games (1,150 starts), Gasol has averaged 17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.59 blocks in 33.5 minutes.

The Catalonia native has played for the Spanish Senior National Team since 2001, including appearances in the last four Summer Olympic Games (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016).

Gasol is one of four players in NBA history to record over 20,000 points, 11,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks in his career, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

San Antonio’s roster now stands at 16 players.