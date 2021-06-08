FAN VOTING FOR 2020-21 SEASONLONG NBA CARES COMMUNITY ASSIST AWARD PRESENTED BY KAISER PERMANENTE TIPS OFF TODAY

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 – Fan voting for the 2020-21 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente will begin today on social media at noon ET and conclude on Saturday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA today announced. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong winner will be announced during the postseason.

The seasonlong award honors a player’s continued commitment to positively impact his community through sustained efforts and difference-making work over the course of the season. The winner will receive the award during a virtual presentation with team, league and Kaiser Permanente officials, and a $25,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will be made on his behalf to an organization of his choosing.

Fans can now vote for their preferred seasonlong award nominee via Jebbit, a mobile platform specializing in data collection, where they can view and select videos highlighting each player’s impact. They are also able to vote on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and a player’s handle or #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #DavidRobinson). Votes cast via Jebbit then reposted on Twitter will count as two separate votes and retweets will also be counted.

The 10 nominees include the offseason winner, six monthly winners and three additional players selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work. The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities, and honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. The 2020-21 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award nominees are listed below with links to video highlighting their respective efforts:

DeAndre’ Bembry

Toronto Raptors

https://youtu.be/jocTiXMkjgI

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns

https://youtu.be/0ENmSDNPcYk

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers

https://youtu.be/lUFUtD5cLqY

Jrue Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks

https://youtu.be/A0bEZXdEBEc

Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers

https://youtu.be/I_kUkq57FaU

Patty Mills

San Antonio Spurs

https://youtu.be/B2C1UeETSYA

Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz

https://youtu.be/x9p39_5gnY8

Larry Nance Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers

https://youtu.be/mTNvslQo7cY

Josh Richardson

Dallas Mavericks

https://youtu.be/SbcvV8_taQ8

Russell Westbrook

Washington Wizards

https://youtu.be/CnST6ov-G14

To learn more about the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit http://www.nba.com/communityassist/.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.2 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. about.kp.org.

About NBA Cares

NBA Cares is the league's global social responsibility program that builds on the NBA's mission of addressing important social issues. NBA Cares programs and participants have provided more than 5.8 million hours of hands-on service and created more than 1,675 places where kids and families can live, learn or play in communities around the world. Internationally, NBA Cares has created more than 332 places where kids and families can live, learn or play in 40 countries and territories. NBA Cares works with nationally and internationally recognized youth-serving programs that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes, including: Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Vera Institute of Justice, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, UNICEF, Special Olympics, The Jed Foundation, Share Our Strength and GLSEN.

Contacts:

Catriona Quinn, cquinn@nba.com

Kelsey Boyd, kboyd@nba.com