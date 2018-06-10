Tyler Wideman: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 240

Position: PF

College: Butler

Age: 22

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 9.3

RPG: 5.1

APG: 0.5

BLK: 0.4

STL: 0.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Butler Athletics

CAREER ACCOLADES:

He and teammate Kelan Martin became the first class in Butler history to win at least one NCAA Tournament game in each of their four seasons...2018 BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award recipient as voted on by the league's head coaches...Holds Butler's single-season (.672, 2017-18) and career (.623) records for field goal percentage...His 104 career blocks are fifth in Butler career history...Started 105 career games (including 100 over his final three years)...Had a career-high seven steals at Georgetown 2/27/16, one off the Butler single-game record

AS A SENIOR (2017-18):

Started all 34 games that he appeared in (missed one game due to injury)...his .672 field goal percentage (121-180) is the best mark in Butler single-season history (minimum of 100 attempts)...also led the BIG EAST in shooting percentage...his 9.3 points per game were fourth on the team...averaged 5.1 rebounds per game, which were second on the team and 19th in the BIG EAST...made 82 percent of his free throws, which was 12th in the BIG EAST...scored in double figures in 14 games, including a career-high 23 points (8-9 FG, 7-7 FT) at Marquette Jan. 31...pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds vs. St. John's Jan. 27...led Butler in scoring in three games and in rebounding nine times...had a tip-in as time expired to win the BIG EAST Tournament quarterfinal game against Seton Hall March 8...had seven points and nine rebounds in the NCAA Tournament win over Arkansas March 16...voted the 2018 BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award recipient by the league's head coaches.

AS A JUNIOR (2016-17):

Started 33 of the team's 34 games...second on the team in both rebounding (5.0 per game) and field goal percentage (.615)...finished 17th in the BIG EAST in rebounding and 13th in blocked shots...fifth-best offensive rebounder in the BIG EAST (2.1 per game)...his 26 blocked shots led the team...fifth on the team in scoring (7.2 points per game)...scored in double figures five times and led the team in scoring twice...led the team in rebounding in eight games...posted two double-doubles (10 points and 10 rebounds against Central Arkansas 12/3/16 and 14 points and 10 rebounds against St. John's 2/15/17)...posted a career-high 20 points at St. John's 12/29/16 to go along with nine rebounds...went 6-for-6 from the field in the win at Utah 11/28/16, scoring 15 points...named to the BIG EAST's five-player weekly honor roll on 1/2/17.

AS A SOPHOMORE (2015-16):

Started all 33 games for the Bulldogs...averaged 7.8 points per game, which was fifth on the team...his 5.7 rebounds per game were third on the team and 18th in the BIG EAST...led the team with 49 blocks, which was tied for fourth in the BIG EAST...scored in double figures 11 times...had a career-high 18 points in the season opener against The Citadel, going 8-of-8 from the field...also was perfect from the field against Southern Utah (7-7, 12/22/15), Providence (5-5, 12/31/15), and Texas Tech (6-6, 3/17/16 in the NCAA Tournament)...led Butler by shooting 61 percent from the field...his free throw percentage improved to .604 after shooting .415 as a freshman...averaged 24.4 minutes per game...had eight points and 10 rebounds against Miami (Fla.) in the championship game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off 11/22/15, one of two times that he posted 10 rebounds during the year...had 12 points and nine rebounds in the win on the road at Cincinnati 12/2/15...registered four blocks in a game four times...had seven steals at Georgetown 2/27/16, which is just one off the Butler single-game record.

AS A FRESHMAN (2014-15):

Played in all 34 games, including five as a starter...averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game...had a season-high of eight points four times...scored eight points in 14 minutes against Maine in his first collegiate game 11/15/14...led the Bulldogs with a career-high nine rebounds and added seven points, two assists and two blocked shots in 13 key minutes against Belmont 12/28/14...matched his career-highs with eight points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes against Xavier 1/10/15...given first collegiate start at Creighton 2/16/15...had a career-high four assists at Xavier 2/21/15...matched his career-high with eight points and pulled down eight rebounds at home against Marquette 2/25/15.

PRIOR TO BUTLER:

2014 IBCA Senior All-State First Team...named the 2014 Northwest Indiana Times Player of the Year...tabbed as the 2013-14 Most Valuable Player of the Duneland Conference...named to the Indiana All-Star Team for the 2014 Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series...chosen to the Indiana Junior All-Star Team in 2013...averaged 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while leading Lake Central to a state runner-up finish as a senior...posted 19 points and 12 rebounds in the state championship game, despite playing more than half the game with a deep cut over his eye...had 15 points and 18 rebounds against Kentucky in the second Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Game...played in the North-South Indiana All-Star Classic following senior season...averaged 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior at Lake Central...High School Coach: Dave Milausnic.

PERSONAL:

Middle and Secondary Education major...son of Cammy Wideman and Robin Howard...born 11/18/95.