Two-Time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo to Host New NBA and UnitedMasters Instagram Live Concert Series, BASE:LINE Live

WHO: Victor Oladipo, Two-time NBA All-Star and Indiana Pacers guard

Recording artists Armani White, .Jxck, Emily Vu and other UnitedMasters independent artists

WHAT: BASE:LINE Live is a weekly Instagram Live concert series featuring UnitedMasters' independent artists from BASE:LINE, the global Apple Music playlist that soundtracks the NBA's digital assets. Every week during the season hiatus, three musicians from UnitedMasters' roster will perform original songs live on the NBA’s Instagram account as part of the new #NBATogetherLive initiative.

Two-time NBA All-Star and independent artist Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers will serve as the show's host. Oladipo, alongside special A-list musical guests, will vote for the best performance each week, granting the artist an invitation to return for the following week's concert.

Recording artists Armani White, .Jxck and Emily Vu will tip off the "BASE:LINE Live" concert series tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET, performing their singles "Onederful," "Come Close," and "Make Up Your Mind," respectively.

In November 2018, the NBA and UnitedMasters partnered to provide a platform for independent musicians, featuring their music across the league's suite of digital properties. Apple Music's weekly global playlist, BASE:LINE, launched in January 2020 and provides the musical backdrop to NBA highlights. The playlist features a mix of emerging and established independent artists from around the world, including many from the growing UnitedMasters roster.

NBA Together is a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Every day, members of the NBA family engage with fans globally by hosting live, interactive sessions and Q&As on social media. Additionally, NBA Together Live streams classic games across all NBA social platforms each night.

WHERE: Official NBA Instagram Account – @NBA

WHEN: Friday, Apr. 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET (every Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET)