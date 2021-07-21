Sam Hauser: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 217

Position: SF

College: Virginia

Age: 23

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 16.0

RPG: 6.8

APG: 1.8

BLK: 0.4

STL: 0.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

2020-21

Started all 25 games...Named to the USBWA All-District 3 team...Earned NABC All-District 2 second-team honors...Julius Erving Award Finalist...All-ACC First Team...All-ACC Academic Team...Named to the ACC Honor Roll...Sidney Young Memorial Award recipient for leadership, spirt and unselfishness...Wooden Midseason Watch List...Naismith, Wooden and NABC National Player of the Watch List...All-ACC Preseason First Team...Named ACC Player of the Week (Feb. 8)...Ranked first in the ACC in 3-point percentage (.417), second in made 3-pointers (2.5), sixth in field goal percentage (.503), seventh in scoring (16.0), 12th in minutes (34.2) and 13th in rebounding (6.8)...Averaged 16.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.8 apg...Shot 50.3 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from 3-point range and 89.6 percent free throws...Reached double-figures in 23 of 25 games, including six 20-point efforts, with a season-high 24 points at Louisville (3/6/21)...Had first double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) as a Cavalier and added four assists at Notre Dame (12/30/20)...Recorded second-straight double-double with team-high 16 points and 11 rebounds vs. Wake Forest (1/6/21)...Had third consecutive double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds at Boston College (1/9/21)...Scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and had team-high six rebounds vs. Georgia Tech (1/23/21)...Matched career high with seven 3-pointers for 21 points vs. Syracuse (1/25/21)...Had 23 points, going 8-for-9 from the floor, and added six rebounds vs. Pitt (2/6/21)...Had 21 points, making five 5-pointers, vs. NC State (2/24/21)...Finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks vs. Miami (3/1/21)...Scored season-high 24 points with eight rebounds and two blocks at Louisville (3/6/21)...Led team with 21 points and had five rebounds vs. Syracuse in ACC quarterfinals (3/11/21)...Scored 15 points with nine rebounds, three assists and one steal vs. Ohio in NCAA First Round (3/20/21)...Lettered

2019-20

Redshirted the 2019-20 season after transferring from Marquette...Named to the ACC Honor Roll

2018-19 (at Marquette)

Started all 34 games...Averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.4 minutes per game...Shot 45.9 percent from the floor, 40.2 percent from 3-point range and 92.4 percent from the free throw line...All-BIG EAST Second Team selection...Earned team’s Hank Raymonds Sportsmanship Award and shared Most Valuable Player accolades with Markus Howard...Collected 88 3-pointers, the eighth-best single-season total in MU history...Finished among the league leaders in scoring (11th, 14.9 ppg.), rebounding (7th, 7.2 rpg.), field goal percentage (13th, .459), free throw percentage (1st, .924) and 3-point field goal percentage (9th, .402)...Reached double figures in points on 28 occasions...Concluded the year with six double-doubles...Finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in win over Presbyterian (Nov. 17) for first double-double...Knocked down season-high six treys in 20-point game versus Kansas (Nov. 21)...Grabbed career-best 14 boards in overtime win against Wisconsin (Dec. 8)...Netted career-high 31 points at Georgetown (Jan. 15)...Named BIG EAST Player of the Week (Jan. 21) after averaging 28.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in pair of victories...Concluded season with double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) in NCAA tournament vs. Murray State (March 21)

2017-18 (at Marquette)

Only Marquette player to start all 35 games...Averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game...Shot 49.9 percent from the floor, 48.7 percent from 3-point range and 83.6 percent from the free throw line...Earned team Most Valuable Player and Father William Kelly Team Morale Award honors...Played 38 minutes against No. 19 Purdue, collecting 12 points and eight rebounds (Nov. 14)...Notched 20 points and nine rebounds in the opening game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against VCU (Nov. 20)...Posted another 20-point game at the Invitational versus LSU (Nov. 22)...Set a new career-high of 30 points in a win over Eastern Illinois, playing 40 minutes, shooting 10-15 from the field, 6-of-10 from behind the arc, 4-of-4 from the charity stripe with nine rebounds, four assists and one block (Nov. 27)...Shot 70 percent from the field against Vermont to total 17 points (Dec. 5)...Posted 16 points against rival Wisconsin (Dec. 9)...Netted 21 points and three steals over Northern Illinois (Dec. 18)...Scored 29 points against American, shooting 80 percent from the field, along with five assists, four rebounds and three steals (Dec. 21)...Set a new career high in assists with eight against Xavier, also tallied seven rebounds before fouling out (Dec. 27)...Hit 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists at No. 3 Villanova (Jan. 6)...Netted 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds over Seton Hall (Jan. 9)...Tied his career high of 30 points against Butler (Jan. 12)...Notched 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals in the win over DePaul (Jan. 15)...Went for 15 points, five rebounds and four assists on National Marquette Day against Providence (2/3)...Tallied his first double-double in the win over Seton Hall with 16 points and 10 rebounds (2/7) • Notched 18 points and seven rebounds while playing St. John’s (2/10)...Neared a double-double with 15 points and eight rebounds against Creighton (2/17)...Posted 28 points and six defensive rebounds in the overtime win over Georgetown (2/26)...Neared a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds versus Creighton (3/3)......Went for 16 point in the BIG EAST First Round win over DePaul (3/7)...Tallied 13 points, four assists and two steals in the NIT Third Round against Penn State (3/20)

2016-17 (at Marquette)

Started 28 of 32 games as a true freshman...Averaged 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists while playing a team-high 26.5 minutes per game...Scored 14 points in his collegiate debut against Vanderbilt (Nov. 11) en route to BIG EAST Conference Freshman of the Week honors...Earned Marquette’s Father William Kelly Team Morale and Iron Eagle awards...Made first career start against IUPUI (Nov. 22), pulled down nine rebounds and added eight points...Chipped in at least two 3-pointers in eight of first nine career games...Scored a season-best 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting (4-of-7 from deep) in victory at Georgia (Dec. 4)...Tallied 19 points against Fresno State (Dec. 6)...Played 33 minutes in first BIG EAST road game at Seton Hall (1/1) and contributed 11 points...Scored 13 points in 35 minutes at No. 1 Villanova (1/7)...Scored five points and grabbed six rebounds, including the game-securing board as Marquette knocked off No. 1 Villanova (1/24)...Scored 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from downtown to lead MU past St. John’s (2/21)...Recorded 12 points in a team-high 32 minutes against South Carolina (3/17) in the NCAA First Round.

HIGH SCHOOL

Consensus nationally ranked recruit...Rated as high as 74th by Scout.com, 84th by 247Sports.com and 86th by ESPN.com...Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading Stevens Point Area Senior High to undefeated season and second-straight title under head coach Scott Anderson...All-state honoree from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for the second-straight season in 2015-16...Averaged 18.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.1 blocks per game during final season … Shot nearly 44.0 percent from behind the 3-point line for the year...Shared Wisconsin Valley Conference MVP accolades with teammate Trevor Anderson and was first team all-league honoree...Helped lead SPASH (27-1) to the WIAA Division I state title in 2014-15...Chipped in 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting a state-best 50.6 percent from behind the 3-point line during the regular season...Unanimous selection to the WBCA first team all-state roster and shared conference player of the year accolades...Named second team all-state by the Associated Press......As a sophomore, was a first team all-league honoree, fourth team all-state and honorable mention all-state by the WBCA...Chipped in 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 58 percent from the field overall and 47 percent from behind the 3-point line...A second team all-league performer as a freshman, he contributed 10.3 points and 5.2 boards per contest.

PERSONAL

2020-21 Fralin Family Bicentennial Scholars Fund recipient...Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin...Son of Dave and Stephanie Hauser...Has one sister, Nicki, and one brother, Joey...Brother was his high school and collegiate teammate at Marquette...Sister, Nicole, played volleyball at Southern Connecticut State University...Majoring in youth and social innovation in the Curry School of Education and Human Development