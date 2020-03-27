Rik Smits Takes Over the Pacers Twitter Account

Pacers fans had the chance to interact with one of the most beloved players in franchise history on Friday afternoon, as Rik Smits took over the @Pacers Twitter account to answer fan questions.

The 7-foot-4 center known as the Dunking Dutchman spent his entire 12-year career in Indiana, helping the Blue & Gold reach the NBA Finals in 2000 and the Eastern Conference Finals in five of his last seven seasons. Smits was named to the All-Rookie first team in 1989 and was selected as an All-Star in 1998.

Smits answered fans questions for a full hour, covering topics everywhere from memories from his playing days to his take on the modern NBA to his favorite hobbies.

Check out the embedded tweets below for some of the highlights from Smits' Q&A with Pacers fans and be sure to follow @Pacers on Twitter to ensure you don't miss any future takeovers.

New York Knicks. It was always fun with the surrounding publicity. It was fun, but it wasn't friendly. #AskRikSmits https://t.co/EytQLMtYw9 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2020

Let's put it this way: Anything was better than the bald look. #AskRikSmits https://t.co/dyqGULdUso — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2020

I always felt at home here. I was just comfortable here. It always felt right.#AskRikSmits https://t.co/MGhMQdX1vf — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2020

Only if I could stay out of foul trouble. I think I would've done well in today's game but I do really enjoy the low post. #AskRikSmits https://t.co/Jx24rMjsX5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2020

Domas. I love watching his hustle, tenacity, passing, and rebounding. He's phenomenal in the low post. I think his outside shooting will probably improve because he'll put the work in.#AskRikSmits https://t.co/KYXPE4TbQ2 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2020

I always enjoyed playing against Manute Bol. I liked playing against guys that were taller than me and trying to block their shots. He was fun to play against because he was a jokester, so it was always a good time.#AskRikSmits https://t.co/imWz5MNII8 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2020

I have around 70 motorcycles currently, mostly dirt bikes. My current favorite one is a 2019 KTM 500.#AskRikSmits https://t.co/KUCYtYbFbx — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2020

I typically watch it on the anniversary, it always shows up somewhere, usually on Facebook. It always makes me feel good and brings back lots of good memories. #AskRikSmits https://t.co/DIyRvUhmNa — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 27, 2020