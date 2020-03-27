Rik Smits, Patrick Ewing
Rik Smits Takes Over the Pacers Twitter Account

by Wheat Hotchkiss
Pacers.com Writer/Editor
Posted: Mar 27, 2020

Pacers fans had the chance to interact with one of the most beloved players in franchise history on Friday afternoon, as Rik Smits took over the @Pacers Twitter account to answer fan questions.

The 7-foot-4 center known as the Dunking Dutchman spent his entire 12-year career in Indiana, helping the Blue & Gold reach the NBA Finals in 2000 and the Eastern Conference Finals in five of his last seven seasons. Smits was named to the All-Rookie first team in 1989 and was selected as an All-Star in 1998.

Smits answered fans questions for a full hour, covering topics everywhere from memories from his playing days to his take on the modern NBA to his favorite hobbies.

Check out the embedded tweets below for some of the highlights from Smits' Q&A with Pacers fans and be sure to follow @Pacers on Twitter to ensure you don't miss any future takeovers.

