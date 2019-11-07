Instant Rewind: Pacers 121, Wizards 106











Instant Rewind

Coming off an overtime road loss, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and down another starter, one might have expected the Pacers to come out with low energy on Wednesday night against the Wizards.

Instead, Indiana (4-4) pushed the tempo and strung together some impressive runs on its way to a 121-106 victory over Washington (2-5) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Already without starting center Myles Turner due to a sprained right ankle, the Pacers also did not have starting guard Jeremy Lamb on Wednesday after he sprained his left ankle in Tuesday's loss in Charlotte.

But while Lamb was in street clothes, 6-11 forward Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a calf contusion and gave the Pacers a nice early boost. Sabonis tallied four points and five rebounds in the first quarter, which ended with the score tied at 26.

Indiana's bench provided a spark at the start of the second quarter. The Blue & Gold's reserves reeled off a 14-5 run — capped by a trio of 3-pointers in quick succession from Goga Bitadze, Doug McDermott, and Justin Holiday.

McDermott kept firing, drilling four 3-pointers on his way to 15 points in the second quarter alone. It was part of an Indiana onslaught, as the Pacers erupted for 44 points in the frame to open up a 70-62 lead.

Fellow reserve T.J. McConnell also gave a nice lift with his scrappy play. McConnell tallied six points, three rebounds, five assists, and a steal in the first half and was seemingly everywhere on the court. On one notable play, Malcolm Brogdon missed a jumper, but the 6-1 McConnell came flying in from the perimeter, outleaping 6-8 Wizards forward Rui Hachimura to tip the ball back into the basket.

Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas drilled a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the second half, but it was all Pacers from there. Indiana reeled off 11 unanswered points and ultimately compiled a 22-2 run to blow the game open.

JaKarr Sampson, making his third straight start at power forward, was sensational in that stretch, running the floor with abandon and tallying 10 points in that stretch on four layups and a baseline jumper.

Indiana led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, though Washington closed the frame with an 11-0 run to trim the deficit to 94-80 heading into the fourth.

A Davis Bertans 3-pointer 30 seconds into the final frame made it an 11-point game, but that's when Aaron Holiday came to the rescue. The second-year guard — starting for the injured Lamb — drilled a trey on back-to-back possessions to push the lead back to 17 and allow the home crowd a sigh of relief.

Washington mounted one more charge, climbing within 10 with five minutes to play, but that would be the closest they would get.

Seven Pacers scored in double figures in the victory. McDermott finished with a season-high 19 points, going 4-for-6 from 3-point range and also tallying seven rebounds and four assists. T.J. Warren added a team-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while Aaron Holiday finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting (3-of-5 from 3-point range) in his first career start.

Sabonis fouled out after 28 minutes, but before tallying 13 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists. Sampson added 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting, Bitadze chipped in 13 points off the bench, and Brogdon recorded another double-double with 12 points and 13 assists.

All-Star guard Bradley Beal had a game-high 30 points for Washington, while Thomas Bryant added 20 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Indiana will return to The Fieldhouse on Friday, when they host the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET. The Pacers will be out for revenge as they've already dropped two games to the Pistons this season, an Opening Night loss at The Fieldhouse on Oct. 23 and another defeat in Detroit on Oct. 28.

T.J. Warren led the starters with 11 points in the first half, while Sabonis added seven points and eight rebounds.

All-Star guard Bradley Beal led Washington with 21 points in the half on 8-of-13 shooting. Thomas Bryant added 10 points and four rebounds.

