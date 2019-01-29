Instant Rewind: Pacers 100, Warriors 132

Game Recap

The schedule did the Indiana Pacers no favors on Monday night. On the same day that leading scorer Victor Oladipo underwent season-ending knee surgery in Miami, the NBA's juggernaut paid a visit to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Golden State Warriors (36-14) rolled to their 11th straight win behind strong performances from four All-Stars, handing Indiana (32-17) a 132-100 defeat.

Stephen Curry scored 23 of his game-high 26 points in the first half, going 10-for-13 from the field and 6-for-8 from 3-point range. New addition DeMarcus Cousins added a season-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists in his fifth game since returning to the court from rupturing his Achilles tendon a year ago with New Orleans Pelicans.

"That team can just flat-out score," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan. "(They scored) 40 points in the first quarter and we were just playing from behind the entire game.

"We've basically got to go back to the drawing board with our group with so many new players and new roles. It's going to take us some time to get a rhythm."

Pacers center Myles Turner led Indiana with 16 points in the loss on 7-of-12 shooting, while also tallying six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points, going 5-for-13 from the field but 3-for-6 from 3-point range.

The Pacers hung with the two-time defending champs in the opening minutes. In fact, Darren Collison's 3-pointer with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter tied the game at 16.

But Curry buried a trey 12 seconds later to put Golden State back in front. The two-time MVP wound up reeling off eight unanswered points to trigger what proved to be a 24-3 Warriors run.

"We had some lapses (defensively)," Pacers point guard Darren Collison said after the loss. "Granted, they've got some great offensive players on there team, but we just didn't feel like we played Pacers basketball (over that stretch)."

Pacers rookie Aaron Holiday ended that run with a corner three in the closing seconds of the opening frame, but the damage was done, as Indiana headed into the second quarter trailing 40-22.

Curry picked up where he left off when he reentered the game midway through the second quarter, hitting his next four shots and racking up 10 more points over a three-minute span.

The visitors led by as many as 23 in the second quarter. Indiana trimmed it to 18 on Myles Turner's driving dunk with 6.1 seconds left, only for Curry to throw in a deep heave at the halftime buzzer on the other end to give Golden State a 69-48 lead at the break.

The Blue & Gold had some good moments in the third quarter, scoring 31 points in the frame and stringing together a 10-2 run midway through the period to trim the deficit to 17. But the Warriors scored 32 points themselves in the period and took a commanding 101-79 advantage into the fourth.

The Pacers rested four starters in the fourth quarter, while both Curry and Kevin Durant — the NBA's second- and fourth-leading scorers entering Monday — sat out the frame for Golden State with the outcome well at hand.

Collison finished with 13 points and eight assists for Indiana. Holiday added 12 points, going 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Durant finished with 16 points and seven assists for Golden State, while fellow All-Star Klay Thompson also scored 16.

Both teams were without starters on Monday night.

Tyreke Evans was supposed to start at shooting guard for Oladipo, but was a late scratch due to lower back soreness. He was replaced by two-way guard Edmond Sumner, who got his first career start.

Sumner struggled from the field, going just 1-for-10 and finishing with two points, three rebounds, and two steals.

Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green got the night off, as Golden State elected to rest him on the final stop of a five-game road trip. Second-year big man Jordan Bell started for Green.

Indiana now hits the road for a four-game road trip that begins in Washington on Wednesday night and continues in Orlando on Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back.

"Nobody's going to feel sorry for us," Collison said. "We don't feel sorry for ourselves. We're going to continue to play hard and we're going to try to get some wins on this trip."

