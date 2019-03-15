Halftime Rewind: Pacers 50, Thunder 63

Halftime Rewind

After one half of play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Thunder lead the Pacers 63-50.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers in scoring in the first half, delivering 11 points and grabbing three rebounds.

For the Thunder, Paul George found a rhythm, posting a game-high 20 points in the first half.

Indiana's defense was strong out of the gates, only allowing the Thunder to make three of their first 10 shots from the field. On offense, however, the Pacers were unable to get it going early, making just 4-of-16 shots to start the game and falling behind 20-12.

A bucket from Thad Young underneath and an and-one from Darren Collison helped narrow the gap, but the Thunder still led 29-22 by the end of the first quarter.

Domantas Sabonis opened up the second quarter strong with an and-one, but George quickly caught fire for the Thunder, scoring OKC's first 10 points of the frame as the visitors jumped ahead by 10.

After a 3-pointer from Abdel Nader put the Thunder up 45-30, Indiana offense finally began to click, with Bogdanovic, Collison, and Sabonis combining for six unanswered points.

But despite the brief Pacers run, the Thunder managed to close the half strong, getting back-to-back scores from Steven Adams to give OKC a 13-point lead at the break.

