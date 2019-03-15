Pacers vs Knicks

TICKETS PHOTOS STATS

Joseph Banks It From Halfcourt

Postgame 190314

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Joseph Banks It From Halfcourt
Now Playing

Joseph Banks It From Halfcourt

March 14, 2019: Cory Joseph banks it in from halfcourt to beat the third quarter buzzer.
Mar 14, 2019  |  02:32
Turner's Dunk Finishes the Fastbreak
Now Playing

Turner's Dunk Finishes the Fastbreak

March 14, 2019: The Pacers convert on the fastbreak, with Myles Turner getting a wide-open dunk.
Mar 14, 2019  |  02:35
Collison Steals, Bogdanovic Scores
Now Playing

Collison Steals, Bogdanovic Scores

March 14, 2019: Darren Collison gets the steal and Bojan Bogdanovic hits the fastbreak layup.
Mar 14, 2019  |  02:38
Bogey With the Quick Bounce Pass to Turner
Now Playing

Bogey With the Quick Bounce Pass to Turner

March 14, 2019: Bojan Bogdanovic slips the quick bounce pass to Myles Turner for the dunk.
Mar 14, 2019  |  02:23
Matthews Hits the Rainbow Finger Roll
Now Playing

Matthews Hits the Rainbow Finger Roll

March 14, 2019: Wesley Matthews drives and lofts the finger roll over the defense and in.
Mar 14, 2019  |  02:29
Sabonis Fakes the Handoff for the Layup
Now Playing

Sabonis Fakes the Handoff for the Layup

March 14, 2019: Domantas Sabonis fakes the handoff and drives it all the way to the rim.
Mar 14, 2019  |  02:34
Domas Goes to Work
Now Playing

Domas Goes to Work

March 14, 2019: Domantas Sabonis sets up on the block and hits the layup through contact.
Mar 14, 2019  |  02:20
DC Finds Bogey on the Run
Now Playing

DC Finds Bogey on the Run

March 14, 2019: Darren Collison gets out on the break and makes the nice pass to Bojan Bogdanovic for the 3-pointer.
Mar 14, 2019  |  02:34

Halftime Rewind: Pacers 50, Thunder 63

Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 7:00 PM ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
by Greg Rappaport
Pacers.com Writer
@Greg_Rappaport
Posted: Mar 14, 2019

Halftime Rewind

After one half of play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Thunder lead the Pacers 63-50.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers in scoring in the first half, delivering 11 points and grabbing three rebounds.

For the Thunder, Paul George found a rhythm, posting a game-high 20 points in the first half.

Indiana's defense was strong out of the gates, only allowing the Thunder to make three of their first 10 shots from the field. On offense, however, the Pacers were unable to get it going early, making just 4-of-16 shots to start the game and falling behind 20-12.

A bucket from Thad Young underneath and an and-one from Darren Collison helped narrow the gap, but the Thunder still led 29-22 by the end of the first quarter.

Domantas Sabonis opened up the second quarter strong with an and-one, but George quickly caught fire for the Thunder, scoring OKC's first 10 points of the frame as the visitors jumped ahead by 10.

After a 3-pointer from Abdel Nader put the Thunder up 45-30, Indiana offense finally began to click, with Bogdanovic, Collison, and Sabonis combining for six unanswered points.

But despite the brief Pacers run, the Thunder managed to close the half strong, getting back-to-back scores from Steven Adams to give OKC a 13-point lead at the break.

Broadcast Information TV & Radio Listings »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)
Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)
Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

Tags
Pacers, Thunder, 2018-19 Game Rewind

Related Content

Pacers

Thunder

2018-19 Game Rewind