Instant Rewind: Pacers 102, Rockets 111











Instant Rewind

Coming into this game, Indiana knew the Houston Rockets would be their toughest opponent to date. However, they didn’t know they would be facing Houston without Malcolm Brogdon for the majority of the game.

Brogdon left the court in the first quarter with a sore lower back and never returned. The Blue & Gold were unable to snuff out the Rockets, losing to Houston 111-102 at Toyota Center on Friday night. The hiccup ended a four game winning streak for the Pacers, while Houston extended their current winning streak to six games.

The Rockets responded to Pacers’ leads with runs of 16-2 in the second quarter, and 14-0 in the fourth to deflate Indiana’s sails during key stretches of the game. The NBA’s leading scorer, James Harden, was crucial during those runs and finished the game with 44 points on 13-of-26 shooting.

Domantas Sabonis notched a double-double with 18 points and 13 boards, and McDermott added another 18 points in the loss. In all, six Indiana players finished in double figures. But the offense sputtered when it mattered without its starting point guard.

What was touted as an offensive battle proved the opposite over the first six minutes of the game. Both teams combined for 16 total points before the first TV timeout. Thanks to 3-of-9 shooting from the floor and four early turnovers, the Blue & Gold found themselves in a minor 10-6 hole with 6:45 remaining in the first.

The Pacers grabbed their first lead of the game, 14-12, at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter. Aaron Holiday drove right and drew defenders towards his side of the court. Holiday smartly lobbed the ball to a waiting Sabonis for the easy dunk. Shortly after, Justin Holiday’s baseline 3-pointer broke another tie and earned the Blue & Gold a 17-14 advantage with 3:21 left in the frame.

After TJ Leaf’s dunk gave the Pacers a 22-21 lead the Rockets finally showed a glimpse of what they’re capable of. Thabo Sefolosha responded with a quick layup off an assist from Russell Westbrook. Then, with 1.3 seconds remaining, he added a 3-pointer to give the Rockets a 26-22 lead as the frame ended. The Pacers went from a lead to a four-point deficit in 45 seconds.

After a three-game stint on the bench while nursing a concussion, Goga Bitadze displayed his talents early in the second quarter. After connecting on two free throws, he threaded a bounce pass to a cutting McDermott for the easy layup to tie the score, 28-28. McDermott’s 3-pointer on the Pacers’ next possession gave Indiana a 31-28 with 10:20 to play in the half.

McDermott continued his hot quarter, scoring five points of a 9-3 Pacers run that saw Indiana grab a 42-36 lead with 6:37 remaining in the half. He finished the quarter with 10 points.

Indiana’s lead grew to as many as nine (47-38) before Houston managed to climb back with 16 unanswered points during a 4:16 Pacers scoring drought. Harden’s 3-pointer gave the Rockets a 48-47 lead with 1:49 left to play in the half. The Rockets’ lead grew to has high as 54-47 before McConnell’s layup with 44.3 seconds to play ended the run and gave a 54-49 halftime score.

Warren finally broke through the five-point barrier using free throws on consecutive Pacer possessions. With 7:45 remaining, he sank a pair to cut the Rockets’ lead to 63-59.

Later, the Pacers appeared primed to make a comeback after Aaron Holiday forced a turnover and found his brother Justin streaking for the easy bucket to cut the lead to 67-63. But back-to-back 3-pointers from McLemore soon put the Pacers in a 73-63 hole with 5:05 remaining in the third.

But the Pacers were not discouraged. Trailing 75-65 with 2:46 left to play in the third, Indiana finally managed to bring the deficit down to within single digits on a pair of Sabonis free throws. The free throws started an eventual 10-0 run that erased the deficit completely. The Blue & Gold eventually jumped out in front 79-77 on Leaf’s dunk with 8.7 seconds left to play in the frame. But P.J. Tucker responded with a 3-pointer on the other end to give the Rockets an 80-79 lead heading into the final frame.

Once again, it was the play of McConnell that sparked the Pacers as the fourth quarter began. He scored the Blue & Gold’s first six points of the quarter in less than two minutes to grab an 85-82 lead. McDermott’s 3-pointer with 9:34 remaining stretched Indiana’s lead to 88-84.

But Harden and the Rockets quickly responded with a 14-0 scoring run to quickly build a 98-88 lead with 4:40 remaining in the game. Despite decent defense from Indiana, the former MVP showed off his incredible long range ability, hitting several 3-pointers well beyond the painted line.

The Pacers clawed their way back into the game in the final stretch, with Aaron Holiday trimming the Rockets’ lead down to six twice in the final two minutes. But, with 1:01 remaining, NBA veteran Tyson Chandler scored his only points of the game to extend the Rockets lead to 108-100. After that, the Blue & Gold simply ran out of time to pull off the upset.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fiedhouse to reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »