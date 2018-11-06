Instant Rewind: Pacers 94, Rockets 98

Instant Rewind

Victor Oladipo had been nothing short of brilliant for the Pacers in the last week, coming through in the clutch in each game during Indiana's three-game winning streak. His strong play earned him a well-deserved Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor on Monday afternoon.

On Monday night, Oladipo went toe-to-toe with last year's league MVP James Harden. But in the end, the reigning MVP made two more plays than the reigning Player of the Week.

Harden hit the go-ahead 3-pointer on on end and then stripped Oladipo on the other in a key last-minute sequence to help lift the Houston Rockets (4-5) to a 98-94 win over the Pacers (7-4).

Houston led by four points with three minutes to play, but the Pacers fought back and tied the game at 87 on Victor Oladipo's jumper from the left elbow with 1:27 to play.

On the other end, P.J. Tucker buried a corner three to put the Rockets back in front with 1:13 to go. Again Oladipo answered, this time with a triple of his own with 55.5 seconds remaining.

Once again, Houston answered, this time with a James Harden 3-pointer with 36.1 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, the Pacers put the ball in Oladipo's hands once again. But this time, Harden got the best of him, stripping Indiana's All-Star guard from behind as he drove into the lane to force a turnover.

The Pacers fouled Chris Paul, who made one of two free throws to make it a two-possession game.

Oladipo wasn't finished, however, knocking down another three with 24.7 seconds remaining to trim the deficit to 94-93.

After Harden made two free throws, Oladipo had a look to tie the game. He missed, but Paul fouled Darren Collison fighting for the rebound.

The Pacers' point guard missed the first of his two free throws, however, and Harden hit both of his to seal the win for the Rockets.

Oladipo led Indiana with 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting and pulled down six rebounds in the loss, but it wasn't quite enough.

Harden also had 28 points, going 5-for-12 from 3-point range and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line while also tallying four rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Harden and James Ennis III combined for 15 early points as the Rockets raced out to an early 19-10 lead. The Pacers answered with an 8-2 run to trim the deficit to three, but Houston remained in front for the remainder of the opening frame, taking a 29-22 advantage into the second quarter.

The Blue & Gold started the second strong, putting together a 15-7 run and taking their first lead of the night on Oladipo's driving layup with 7:30 remaining in the half. Houston moved back in front on Harden's layup on the other end, but a Thaddeus Young bucket on the Pacers regained control with a Thaddeus Young bucket on the ensuing possession.

Indiana stayed in front for the rest of the half, extending the lead to five points on two occasions, and taking a 55-53 lead into the break.

The Pacers' strong defense kept them in front throughout the third quarter. Indiana limited Houston to 16 points and forced eight turnovers in the frame and took a 75-69 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets, however, clawed back and eventually tied the game at 81 on Carmelo Anthony's 3-pointer with 6:17 remaining. Houston moved in front on their next possession, when Paul drove by Bojan Bogdanovic on the baseline and scored.

A Harden free throw a minute later after a technical foul on Pacers head coach Nate McMillan put the finishing touches on a 9-0 Rockets run to reclaim the lead.

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists off the bench for Indiana in the loss. Bojan Bogdanovic and Tyreke Evans were the only other Pacers players to score in double figures, each finishing with 11 points.

Clint Capela had a double-double for Houston with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ennis added 13 points, while Paul added nine points and 13 assists.

The Pacers will finish out a three-game homestand on Wednesday, when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET.

