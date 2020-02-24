Game Rewind: Pacers 81, Raptors 127

Game Rewind

Indiana's (33-24) road struggles against the Toronto Raptors (42-15) continued on Sunday night, as the Pacers fell 127-81 at Scotiabank Arena. It's the 13th-straight road loss to Toronto for the Blue & Gold, who have not won a regular season road game against the Raptors since March 1, 2013.

Starting strong out of the gate, the Raptors secured the victory in wire-to-wire fashion. Indiana finished the first quarter with just 12 points on 4-of-23 (17.4 percent) shooting from the floor. They never recovered, finishing just 31-of-95 (32.6 percent) from the field for the game. Toronto led by as many as 49 points late in the fourth.

Domantas Sabonis and Aaron Holiday finished as Indiana's leading scorers with 14 apiece. Sabonis also grabbed 11 rebounds en route to his 43rd double-double of the season – tied for third-most in the NBA. Indiana's third and final player to finish in double figures was Justin Holiday, who finished with 12 off the bench.

Six Raptors scored in double figures, with Pascal Siakam leading the way with 21 points. Rookie guard Matt Thomas finished with a career-high 17 points – all in the fourth.

Failing to find lanes through the Raptors' 1-2-2 zone defense, the Pacers missed their first nine shots of the game. Seven points from Serge Ibaka and three consecutive Toronto triples put the Blue & Gold into an early 13-1 hole before head coach Nate McMillan called a timeout in an attempt to regroup the squad.

Despite the timeout, the Blue & Gold continued to struggle from the floor. Their first field goal, a finger-roll layup from Malcolm Brogdon, came at the 6:57 mark of the frame. It cut the deficit to 15-3.

But the layup did little to spark the offense. The Raptors widened the margin to 21-3 before Justin Holiday momentarily stopped the bleeding with a baseline three with 3:53 to go in the first.

Holiday's bucket would be the last bucket for the Pacers for the next 2:52 of the period. Jeremy Lamb's running three-point play in the paint with 1:01 remaining gave the game a 32-9 score.

Another late baseline triple from Justin Holiday with 18.8 seconds remaining provided the last points of the period, as Indiana trimmed the deficit to 34-12 heading into the second quarter.

Indiana appeared to begin a run at the start of the second. Five straight Pacer points cut the deficit to 37-17 in the early moments of the frame.

However, what little momentum they earned was erased by a deep, shot-clock beating three from Kyle Lowry, and an Indiana injury.

With 9:54 to play, Lamb received a pass from T.J. McConnell on a fast break and attempted a hard finish at the rim. After being fouled, he fell awkwardly to the floor, putting all his weight on his left leg. He completed his free throws, but was quickly escorted to the locker room after an intentional foul to stop the clock. He did not return to the game.

Midway through the second, the Raptors continued to stretch the lead, seeming to run freely up and down the court. A tough three-point play in the paint from Lowry put the Pacers in a 51-25 deficit with 6:11 to go in the half.

Struggles continued for the Pacers for the rest of the half. A Siakam jumper with 1:22 remaining put the Blue & Gold into a 30-point deficit, 60-30.

With 3.9 seconds to go, Fred VanVleet added to the Pacers' pain, connecting on a three from the right wing to finish the half's scoring, sending Indiana into the locker room in a 31-point cavern.

Indiana pieced together a 9-2 run, including six unanswered, over the first 2:03 of the third quarter to quickly bring the deficit down to 65-41 and give fans a glimmer of hope. But, Toronto quickly responded with seven straight to take it away. An OG Anunoby jumper off a steal gave Toronto a 72-41 lead with 8:15 left in the third.

With 6:55 to play, T.J. Warren connected on his first bucket of the game, a three, to trim Toronto's lead to 74-44. The bucket sparked the Blue & Gold's season-long leading scorer, as he connected on a layup just 44 seconds later to complete a 6-0 Pacers spurt before Raptors' head coach Nick Nurse called a timeout with 6:11 to play.

But the small sprees never amounted to anything significant. With 3:33 remaining, the referees overturned an offensive foul on Siakam, switching it to a blocking foul on JaKarr Samspon. The reversal included Siakam's made basket on the incident, resulting in a three-point play that put Indiana behind 79-48.

Indiana failed to cut the lead to fewer than 28 for the remainder of the period. Malcolm Brogdon added a nice bucket through a foul, but missed the ensuing free throw to give the game an 85-55 score heading into the final frame.

The Raptors quickly snuffed out any remaining hope for a historical comeback early in the fourth. A thunderous slam from Chris Boucher started Toronto's scoring in the frame, and three consecutive triples, each from a different sharpshooter, in a 56-second span sent the Blue & Gold into a 98-60 deficit with 9:30 to play.

The Blue & Gold's deficit hit the 40-point mark, 100-60, on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's layup with 8:19 to play. Shortly after, both the Raptors and Pacers began rotating in their deep reserves to give them some playing time.

Thomas, the 6-foot-6 product from Iowa State, then put on a show for the remaining crowd. The guard drilled three consecutive triples late in the fourth to put Indiana into a 120-74 hole with 2:17 remaining. The final minutes of Indiana's nightmarish evening then slowly ticked away without much of an incident thereafter.

The Pacers look to regroup at home against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

Inside The Numbers

Indiana was out-rebounded 57-39.

This is just the second time this season Indiana has never led in a game.

Aaron Holiday earned his 20th start of the season in relief of Victor Oladipo. He finished with 14 points and a team-high six assists.

You Can Quote Me On That

"That's a wakeup call, man. I mean that team is playing for something big and they showed us what February, March, April, if you can get into May and June, what it's going to look like, and what you got to play against. They jumped on us, they came with the intensity, they play with a sense of urgency. That team is connected out there. We're back on our heels from the start of this game. Its NBA basketball, and we got to get to that level." –Nate McMillan on the start of the game

"We just didn't come out ready to play. As you saw the first three minutes we dug ourselves a hole and couldn't get out of it." -Domantas Sabonis on tonight's game

"No. I'm not upset about it. He tried to make a play on it and that happens all the time. He bumped me in the air and I hung on the rim, so I don't think it was dirty or nothing like that. It just happens, and obviously looking back on it, I probably should have not hung on the rim or I don't know, try to slow him up or something, lay it up, whatever it was. I missed so many layups already, so I was like, 'I'm dunking this to make sure it goes in.' Just a freak accident." –Jeremy Lamb on the incident that caused his injury

Stat of the Night

This is Indiana's first loss by 40 or more points since losing 132-89 to the New York Knicks on January 3, 2010.

Noteworthy

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse picked up his 100th NBA win of his coaching career. The only other active head coach to record his 100th win in fewer than 140 games is Steve Kerr, who set an NBA record by earning 100 wins in only 117 games as Golden State's head coach.

Toronto's 46-point victory over the Pacers is the largest margin of victory in franchise history.

Despite the loss, Indiana still leads the all-time regular season series 49-43.

Up Next

