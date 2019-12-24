Game Rewind: Pacers 120, Raptors 115











Game Recap

Happy Holidays, indeed.

Second-year Pacers guard Aaron Holiday — starting in place of the injured Malcolm Brogdon — scored 13 points and dished out four assists in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Pacers (21-10) to a hard-fought, 120-115 win over the Toronto Raptors (21-9) on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Holiday finished with 19 points and 10 assists in the win, going 5-for-10 from 3-point range. Myles Turner also came up huge for the Blue & Gold, scoring 24 points and draining five 3-pointers, including two huge ones in the extra session.

T.J. Warren added 24 points, eight boards, and six assists as Indiana gutted out an impressive victory in its final game before the Christmas holiday.

The Pacers trailed by four in the final minutes before Holiday's jumper with 3:17 to play cut the deficit to 99-97. Warren tied the game a possession later, connecting on a runner with 2:42 remaining.

Fred VanVleet answered with a deep 3-pointer from the left wing at 2:17. OG Anunoby then intercepted Domantas Sabonis' pass and drew a foul, hitting one of two free throws to give Toronto a four-point lead.

Holiday's floater cut that margin in half with 1:46 left, but Kyle Lowry answered, banking in a runner from the right baseline with 1:25 left.

Holiday came back once again, this time drilling a three from the top of the key at 1:18. After VanVleet missed a three, Holiday knifed through the Raptors' defense and kicked to Warren in the left corner. Warren swished the triple, giving the Blue & Gold a 107-105 lead with 40.4 seconds remaining.

"Just to be aggressive and try to make the open or the right play," Holiday said when asked about his mindset down the stretch. "(I was) kind of being a little bit more aggressive toward the end because I saw the lane open. Just tried to attack that and see what I can get out of it."

After a timeout, Lowry bulldozed his way through the Indiana defense, tying the game on a layup with 34.7 seconds to play.

On the other end, Holiday drove by Lowry and Serge Ibaka, but his layup bounced off the front of the rim and into the arms of Anunoby. Lowry had a good look at the buzzer, but his stepback 3-pointer clanged off the iron, sending the game to overtime tied at 107.

Ibaka scored on the first possession of overtime, but Turner drilled a three on the other end to put Indiana back in front. VanVleet's layup gave the Raptors the lead before Turner connected on another triple off a dish from Holiday to put the Blue & Gold back in front.

Lowry tied the game on the other end before Turner returned the favor, this time connecting with Holiday for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:05 remaining.

VanVleet stripped Jeremy Lamb near halfcourt and coasted for a layup to make it a one-point game with 1:12 remaining, but Lamb atoned for his mistake on the other end, driving and dishing to Holiday in the left corner for yet another triple with 53.1 seconds to play.

After Anunoby missed a three on the other end, a wild scrummed ensued for the rebound, with Turner and Warren both diving on the floor before Sabonis eventually corralled the ball to effectively seal the victory.

After the win, the Pacers' veterans raved about the late-game play of the 23-year-old Holiday.

"His confidence has never wavered," Turner said. "Everybody on this team encourages him just to be himself. He makes big plays and I don't think he's scared of the moment. I think he relishes the moment, quite frankly.

"It's pretty dope to see him get his opportunity and take full advantage of it."

Sabonis recorded another double-double in the victory, finishing with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Jeremy Lamb — back in the lineup after a two-game absence due to a groin injury — and T.J. McConnell both added 12 points in the victory.

Despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Pacers showed little signs of fatigue early on Monday, particularly with their outside shooting. Indiana connected on six of its first eight attempts from 3-point range against the Raptors, racing out to a 27-13 lead.

Turner was especially effective in the early going. Turner scored two quick baskets in the post to start the contest, then later added a pair of threes on consecutive possessions on his way to 11 first-quarter points.

Reserve guard Edmond Sumner drilled the Blue & Gold's seventh 3-pointer of the first quarter late in the opening frame, giving the hosts a 30-19 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Pacers extended their lead to as many as 15 points in the second quarter. The Raptors managed to close the gap to eight in the final minute, but Turner tipped in a layup off a lob from Warren in the closing seconds of half to push the advantage back to double digits at 54-44.

The Blue & Gold continued their 3-point barrage early in the third quarter, as Turner and Aaron Holiday connected on triples as the Pacers pushed the lead back to 14 points.

But Toronto answered, reeling off a 17-4 run over a five-minute stretch to trim its deficit to just one. The Pacers pushed the margin back to five, but that's when Lowry took over.

The Raptors' All-Star guard hit two 3-pointers — with a jumper from Pacers guard T.J. McConnell sandwiched in between them — and then raced down the court and put in a layup just before the third quarter buzzer to give the visitors a 79-78 lead.

The Pacers briefly moved back in front early in the fourth quarter, but Toronto retook the lead on Terence Davis' 3-pointer with 9:07 remaining in the game. The visitors maintained a narrow advantage for the next several minutes before the wild finish.

"It's very exciting," Holiday said. "These games feel like playoff games...It's a big win for us and I'm just happy that we got the win."

Lowry led Toronto with 30 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in the win. Ibaka added 23 points and nine boards, while VanVleet talliied 21 points and 11 assists.

Brogdon did not dress for Monday's game due to a sore left hamstring. The severity of the injury is unknown.

The Pacers now have three days off for the Christmas holiday before returning to action on Friday night in Miami. They will also play Saturday in New Orleans before returning to The Fieldhouse to host the Philadelphia 76ers on New Year's Eve.

Inside the Numbers

Holiday recorded his second career double-double and set a new career high with five 3-pointers in the victory.

Turner's five 3-pointers also were a career high. He had made four triples in five different games previously. Turner also topped 20 points for just the second time this season and the first time since scoring 25 in the season opener against Detroit on Oct. 23.

Sabonis recorded his team-leading 25th double-double of the season in the victory.

Warren matched his career high with six assists, a mark he previously set playing for Phoenix on April 14, 2015. Warren had not had more than three assists in 30 games this season entering Monday.

Lowry scored 22 of his game-high 30 points in the third and fourth quarters, but had just two points in overtime.

You Can Quote Me On That

"That's one of the better teams in the conference. We knew they were going to be a team that scrapped, and our guys came and they fought. They kept their composure throughout the game, despite losing the lead, we stayed with it. We tightened up and got stops when we needed to. We had guys on the floor going for loose balls. Offensively, we made big shots. Aaron and Myles made some big shots for us late, and that's the difference in winning games." -Pacers coach Nate McMillan

"As far as me, I'm very confident in my shot...always have been. I've put a lot of work and a lot of time in. I think I went through a little spell where I wasn't hitting as many shots as I would've liked to, but it's good to have a game like this where shots go down. That's big for your confidence." -Turner

"I'm very proud of everyone. There were moments where things didn't look so good, calls weren't going our way, shots weren't going our way, we were down in a couple of possessions, but we had players like Myles and Aaron make big-time shots for us." -Sabonis

"We played zone a fair amount at the end of the game and it took a while to adjust, but they made a good adjustment and put Holiday in some pick-and-rolls and he made some big shots." -Lowry

"They got a lot of talent over there. Obviously Holiday played pretty well, especially in the second half. They've just got guys that come out there and play hard. Nate coaches them pretty good. They've got a good ball club, so I think that they'll be right there at the end with the rest of us." -VanVleet

Stat of the Night

The Pacers went 18-for-42 from 3-point range. Their 18 made threes matched a season high set on Nov. 25 against Memphis and their 42 attempts are a new franchise record.

Noteworthy

Indiana has won two straight games over Toronto at The Fieldhouse.

The Pacers are now 3-2 this season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back, including a 2-1 record at home.

Monday's game was the second Hickory night of the season. The city and high schools of Anderson were honored during a special halftime ceremony. Learn More »

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers in a special New Year's Eve game on Friday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

Special Offer - Pacers Win

Jack's Donuts: Visit your local Jack's Donuts the day after a Pacers victory and mention the Pacers win to receive a free 12-ounce coffee or donut with any purchase. Visit JacksDonuts.com to find the Jack's Donuts nearest you.

Special Offer - Pacers Score 90+ Points

Papa John's Pacers90: The day after the Pacers score 90 or more points, you score 50 percent off online pizzas at regular menu price. Order online at papajohns.com with promo code PACERS90. Offer valid in Central Indiana.