Game Rewind: Pacers 79, Raptors 94 (Summer League)

By Pacers.com Contributor Daniel Massa

Game Recap

The Pacers dropped their fourth straight game to open Summer League play in Las Vegas, falling 94-79 to the Toronto Raptors.

Aaron Holiday led all scorers with 23 points and added four rebounds and three assists. Brian Bowen II (17 points, seven rebounds) and Alize Johnson (12 points, nine rebounds, five assists) joined Holiday in double-figures for Indiana.

The Raptors featured a balanced attack with four players reaching double-figures, led by Dewan Hernandez with 18 points and eight rebounds. Malcolm Miller shot 4-of-7 from deep and finished with 16 points for Toronto.

After dropping their first three games of Summer League in tough fashion, the Pacers came out firing to start off against the defending NBA champions.

Indiana went 5-of-7 from the floor to start the game, aided by Holiday and Bowen II, who both missed Tuesday's game with injuries, as they returned to the court and got things going for the Blue & Gold in the opening quarter.

Holiday hit a pull-up 3-pointer from the top of the key to tip off the scoring for Indiana.

After a three by Indiana's Jaylen Johnson, Bowen II scored the Pacers' next nine points to give Indiana an early 14-8 lead.

Bowen II drained corner threes on consecutive possessions (both assisted by Alize Johnson) and converted a smooth reverse layup for an and-one.

Toronto made a 10-4 run to tie things up at 18, but the Pacers ended up leading 22-20 after one quarter thanks to a pair of free throws each from Holiday and Shizz Alston.

The teams traded buckets to begin the 2nd frame, with Indiana holding a 29-27 lead with 6:53 to go in the half after DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell hit a stepback midrange jumper.

After Toronto hit a three to take a 30-29 lead, Alize Johnson drew a blocking foul on a floater in the lane and hit the free throw to push Indiana back in front.

It was a tight contest the rest of the half, and the Pacers took a 48-46 lead into the break.

Holiday led all scorers with 14 points at the half, while Bowen II was also in double-figures with 11 on 4-of-7 shooting.

The Raptors scored a quick four points to open the 3rd quarter, but Alize Johnson responded with his first 3-pointer of the night to re-take the lead.

Bowen II and Alize Johnson connected for a highlight play midway through the 3rd. With the game tied at 55, Bowen II gained steam in the open court and found Johnson wide open in the corner with a slick behind-the-back pass. Johnson took his time and calmly rattled home a three.

The Pacers struggled the rest of the quarter, though, scoring just three points in the last 5:11 and allowing an 8-0 Toronto run to end the quarter down 68-61.

Indiana came back with five straight points to open the final quarter and fought back to within one, 70-69, with 8:24 left.

The Raptors, however, put the game out of reach with a 11-0 run spanning over four minutes that ballooned their lead to 12.

Holiday hit two free throws to get the Pacers back in the scoring column, but the Raptors continued to keep the Pacers out of rhythm by switching to a zone defense every few possessions.

Toronto maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the way, pushing their lead to as many as 17 before wrapping up the 15-point victory.