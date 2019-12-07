Game Rewind: Pacers 108, Pistons 101











Game Recap

Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin came through in the clutch as the Pistons closed Friday's game with seven straight points, handing the Pacers a 108-101 loss in Detroit.

The win was the third for Detroit (9-14) in four games this season against Indiana (14-8). Barely a quarter of the way through the regular season, the two Central Division rivals are done with their season series.

After a back-and-forth fourth quarter on Friday, the two teams were tied at 101 with less than a minute to play.

Out of a timeout, Rose drove into the paint, then bounced a pass back to Griffin at the top of the key. Griffin drained the triple to give the Pistons a 104-101 lead with 41.4 seconds remaining.

After another timeout, the Pacers ran a give-and-go with Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis off the inbounds, but Brogdon lost the ball out of bounds while trying to drive past Andre Drummond. On the other end, Rose drilled a one-handed runner to make it a five-point game with 18.4 seconds to play.

After T.J. Warren missed a three and Sabonis missed the putback, the Pistons got a runout, allowing Langston Galloway to seal the game with an uncontested layup.

"We didn't execute," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the loss. "We didn't get stops when we needed to. When we did force a miss, they got the offensive rebound, and then offensively, we turned the ball over."

Griffin scored 25 points and Drummond added 25 points and 22 rebounds as Detroit snapped Indiana's two-game road winning streak.

Warren led all scorers with 26 points in the loss on 11-of-18 shooting.

The Pistons got off to a fast start on Friday night. Griffin scored five points as Detroit opened the game with seven unanswered points. Sharpshooter Luke Kennard then took over, scoring 11 points — hitting two 3-pointers and making three free throws after being fouled on another 3-point attempt — to help the hosts take a 32-19 lead after the first quarter.

The Blue & Gold fought back, opening the second quarter with a 17-6 run, climbing within two points of the lead on Sabonis' layup with 6:54 left in the first half.

But Griffin scored six more points as Detroit answered with another 8-0 run to retake control. The Pistons extended their advantage to as many as 13 points and took an 11-point lead into the break.

The Pacers flipped the script after halftime, opening the third quarter with a 12-4 run, featuring 3-pointers by Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb and capped by a fastbreak dunk from Warren.

Indiana eventually moved in front for the first time after Warren scored six straight points to give the visitors a 68-66 advantage with 4:45 remaining in the frame. Detroit briefly tied the game on Rose's layup 13 seconds later, but Brogdon's jumper at the 3:47 put the Pacers back in front.

Defensively, the Pacers locked down in the third quarter, as they held the Pistons to just 16 points in the frame and took a 75-71 lead into the fourth.