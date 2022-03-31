Halftime Rewind: Pacers 53, Nuggets 69

Halftime Rewind

The Pacers headed to halftime on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse trailing the Denver Nuggets, 69-53.

Nikola Jokic got the Nuggets' offense rolling early. The reigning MVP scored three baskets and assisted on the other two as Denver opened the night with a 10-2 run.

The Pacers fought back, with Terry Taylor's layup cutting the deficit to 14-10 with 5:39 remaining in the opening. But those would be Indiana's last points for over four minutes. The Blue & Gold missed their next nine shots, a cold stretch made all the more worse by the fact that Denver scored on eight straight possessions.

All in all, it added up to a 20-0 Denver run to give the visitors a commanding lead. Buddy Hield's layup at 1:21 ended Indiana's drought, but the Nuggets knocked down 3-pointers on their final three possessions of the frame. The buzzer finally granted the Pacers a merciful reprieve, but the Blue & Gold found themselves in a massive 43-15 hole.

The Pacers' offense finally got going again in the ensuing frame. Reserves Jalen Smith, Keifer Sykes, and Duane Washington Jr. scored five points apiece as Indiana amassed 19 points over the first 4:52 of the second quarter.

Indiana continued to chip away at the Nuggets' lead for the rest of the half. The Pacers managed to trim what was at one point a 31-point Denver league down to 16 by the intermission thanks to a 38-point quarter.

Taylor led Indiana with nine points and four rebounds in the first half. Hield and Smith added eight points apiece, while Goga Bitadze tallied seven points and seven rebounds.

Jokic was dominant for Denver, scoring 19 points on 9-of-9 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Will Barton chipped in 12 points for the visitors.

