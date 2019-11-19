Game Rewind: Pacers 115, Nets 86











Game Recap

Despite continuing to deal with several injuries, the Pacers (8-6) halted their two-game losing skid in dominant fashion, defeating the Brooklyn Nets (5-8) 115-86 at Barclays Center for the second time this season and sixth in a row overall. The Blue & Gold continued to find success against the Nets, winning for the 11th time out of the past 12 contests.

For the second consecutive game, Indiana was without its two primary point guards, Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. McConnell. Once again, Aaron Holiday – who primarily plays shooting guard – was forced into that role tonight. After struggling against the Milwaukee Bucks, Holiday responded with a double-double, setting new career highs in points (24) and assists (13).

Not to be outdone, his brother Justin Holiday added 20, Domantas Sabonis finished with 16 points to go along with a career-high 18 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, and Naz Mitrou-Long finished with a career-high 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

"I felt like we just came out and played with confidence," Holiday told Fox Sports Indiana after the game. "Obviously, first couple games – Milwaukee and Houston – they (Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. McConnell) went down and we had to come out and play. But, we just try to play confident and just help our team win."

After shooting 7-for-28 (25.0 percent) in the first quarter, Indiana shot a blistering 15-of-26 (57.7 percent) in the second, outscoring Brooklyn 41-17 in the frame to earn a 59-35 halftime lead that they never relinquished. They led by as many as 28 in the first half. Midway through the third, the Nets appeared to put pressure on the Pacers, managing to cut the lead to 13. But a timely coach's challenge helped the Pacers close out the quarter strong. The Pacers then went on to outscore Brooklyn 31-18 in the final frame to easily cruise to the victory.

Fortunately for Indiana, the Nets did not shoot particularly well in the first either, finishing the quarter just 6-of-21 (28.8 percent) from the floor. Because of this, Indiana managed to keep this game from getting out of hand early.

Trailing 14-6 at the 7:10 mark of the frame, Indiana began an 8-0 run thanks to some hustle plays. Sabonis' third and fourth offensive rebound of the quarter led to a T.J. Warren turnaround jumper that cut the Nets' lead to 14-10. Myles Turner followed that with a tough layup. Then, on the next Nets' possession, Warren picked off a pass and finished on the other end to tie the score 14-14 with 3:39 remaining. Both teams struggled for the remainder of the period. The Pacers defense limited Brooklyn to just one field goal for the remainder of the quarter, and the score remained tied, 18-18, as the buzzer sounded.

Then the Pacers' offense arrived.

Indiana outscored Brooklyn 22-4 over the first 6:35 of the quarter to build a 40-22 lead before Brooklyn head coach Kenny Atkinson called his second timeout of the quarter in a desperate attempt to stop the onslaught.

Stepping up in the absence of Brogdon and McConnell, Mitrou-Long provided the scoring spark first. The former Iowa State guard scored seven straight points of a 9-0 Pacers run to extend the Pacers' lead to 27-18 Atkinson called his first timeout with 9:24 left in the half.

Soon after, it was Sabonis and Doug McDermott who continued the scoring for the Pacers. After Sabonis connected on a spinning hook shot, McDermott added a 3-pointer from the left wing to extend Indiana's lead to 34-20 with 7:31 left to play.

Myles Turner's rainbow 3-pointer from the left elbow finally pushed Indiana's lead to the 20-point mark (46-26) with 3:49 left to play in the half. The Nets managed to quickly cut the lead down to 15, but Indiana rattled off a 13-4 run to end the quarter thanks long range efforts from Warren and Justin Holiday. The Blue & Gold finished the quarter 7-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Though the third quarter had been Indiana's strongest quarter all year, Brooklyn managed to outscore the Blue & Gold 33-25 in the frame to trim Indiana's lead to 84-68 heading into the fourth. Coming into the game, the Pacers held a +5.5 scoring margin in the third quarter.

Early in the quarter, it appeared as if the Pacers were going to hang on to their substantial lead. After Spencer Dinwiddie's 3-pointer cut Indiana's lead down to 18, Aaron Holiday and Sabonis responded with back-to-back layups on consecutive Pacers possessions to give the Pacers a 72-50 lead with 6:41 left to play in the frame.

But, over the next few minutes, the Nets managed to whittle away at the Pacers' lead. That is, until head coach Nate McMillan forced some luck to turn the Pacers' way.

After DeAndre Jordan's two free throws cut Indiana's lead to 75-62 with 4:02 left in the quarter, Dinwiddie missed a layup on the Nets' next possession. After Justin Holiday grabbed the rebound, he sent a seemingly errant pass out-of-bounds. But, McMillan challenged the call. Upon review, it was deemed that the Nets had tipped the ball out of bounds, and the call was overturned. The challenge ended up being the turning point of the quarter as it halted Brooklyn's momentum.

After the call, the Holiday brothers scored seven combined points to close out the quarter strong, and pushed Indiana's lead back to 16, 82-66, as the buzzer sounded. Before the call, the Nets were looking to close the deficit to 10.

This appeared to finally take the fight out of Brooklyn, as McDermott and Aaron Holiday pushed the Pacers lead back to a comfortable margin once again early in the fourth. Holiday followed McDermott's 3-pointer with back-to-back buckets, including a strong right-handed layup with 7:27 left to play to give the Pacers a 95-76 lead and force Atkinson to call a timeout.

The Pacers reached the century mark on Mitrou-Long's 3-pointer at the 5:07 mark of the fourth quarter. Then, Turner's emphatic two-handed slam on Indiana's next possession provided a nice exclamation point on the game. As time ticked away Indiana continued the onslaught, and several deep reserve players, including Alize Johnson and Brian Bowen, saw some playing time. In the end, Indiana continued to find success by following the old sports mantra, next man up.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers held Brooklyn to a season-low 35 points in the first half

The Blue & Gold crushed Brooklyn on the glass, 63-40, including nabbing a season-high 15 offensive rebounds.

Aaron Holiday dished out 13 of the Pacers' 26 total assists.

Five Pacers players finished in double figures. Four finished with 15 points or more.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I thought our bench came in and gave us a lift. I thought Naz Mitrou-Long came in and did a good job of making some baskets. We couldn't make anything in that first quarter and the bench came in and got us going. They got us a rhythm and the lead and we went from there. Another team effort tonight. I thought both young guards, Aaron Holiday and Naz Mitrou-Long, did a good job tonight." – Nate McMillan on the team turning it around after a slow start

"They've been playing great. They've been playing with a lot of confidence. Teams are doubling us so we're just kicking it out to open shooters and they're knocking shots down with confidence and that's really good for us. And teams have to decide if they want to double or give up threes." – Domantas Sabonis on Aaron and Justin Holiday's performance in the third quarter

"Just being out there, playing a lot, you get more comfortable. And I was out there for most of the game. So, I was able to get comfortable and make plays for my teammates," – Aaron Holiday on his increased confidence during this game

Stat of the Night

Indiana outscored Brooklyn by 24 points in the second quarter, its highest point differential in any quarter this season.

Noteworthy

Tonight marks the first time Justin Holiday has scored 20 points with the Indiana Pacers.

The Holiday brothers combined for 44 points, including eight 3-pointers, and 10 boards.

Indiana has won its last six road games against the Nets.

This is the second time this season the Pacers have scored more than 40 points in the second quarter. They scored 44 against the Washington Wizards in the second on November 6.

