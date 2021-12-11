Instant Rewind: Pacers 106, Mavericks 93

Instant Recap

Despite losing head coach Rick Carlisle to health and safety protocols, the Pacers (12-16) knocked off the Dallas Mavericks, 106-93, in front of a raucous crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The victory clinches Indiana’s first three-game winning streak of the season.

Indiana brought a bit of everything to the matchup for acting head coach Lloyd Pierce. After ending the first quarter on 9-of-25 shooting, the squad turned it around in the second by finishing 12-of-22 with six three-pointers. When Dallas threatened down the stretch, the defense held firm. Leading 98-93 with 2:33 left, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon both hit dagger threes to put the game away for good. LeVert finished with a team-high 26, six boards, five assists, and two steals.

Three others finished in double figures for Indiana. Domantas Sabonis (24 points, 10 rebounds) and Myles Turner (17 points, 10 boards) both finished with double-doubles, and Brogdon finished with 12 and eight assists. The Blue & Gold also got big minutes from Kelan Martin and Oshae Brissett off the bench, finishing with +/- ratings of +14 and +12, respectively.

Dallas (12-13) earned an early lead behind the hot hands of their 3-point threat, Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-3 power forward started 3-of-4 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from deep, to take a 10-4 lead at the 8:03 mark.

The Blue & Gold used a small 6-0 spree to knot things up at 10 after Chris Duarte sank a pair of free throws. Later, with 3:54 to play, Turner earned Indiana’s first lead of the game, 15-14, on a deep three from the top of the key.

However, the Mavs quickly regained a lead using an 8-2 rally. A baseline trey by Brogdon after three-straight offensive boards brought Indiana back to within two with 33.8 seconds left. Yet, the visitors kept a 26-22 advantage after one.

The visitors stretched their lead to eight before Indiana caught fire. The squad rattled off seven straight, including five quick ones from Brissett on consecutive possessions, to cut the lead to 30-29 with 10:00 to play.

Later, Brissett continued to provide the fireworks for the crowd. After LeVert nailed a three to earn a 36-34 lead, the former Syracuse forward powered home a one-handed slam in transition to stretch the lead to four.

Consecutive triples by LeVert and Martin then concluded a streak of nine consecutive made shots as Indiana stretched its lead to 44-36 with 6:18 to play. The Mavs managed to cut the lead to four, but the Pacers went right back to work after a timeout.

Hustling for a putback dunk, Duarte earned a trip to the charity stripe for a pair of free throws. Sabonis then added five more to extend the Pacers’ lead to 51-42 with 3:34 to play.

The Pacers then went cold, tallying just two points in a 3:29 span. The Mavs threatened to take a lead into the half. However, Turner knocked in his second trey with 5.0 seconds left to give Indiana a 56-54 advantage at the break.

The Pacers methodically picked apart the Mavs’ defense in the early moments of the third. Three of the squad’s first four buckets of the frame carried an assist, including LeVert’s dish for a Sabonis layup that gave Indiana a 65-59 lead with 8:33 to play.

Over the next few minutes, the story remained the same. Indiana patiently found several buckets in the paint to maintain a steady lead over the midway mark of the third. Sabonis was the main beneficiary, notching eight, including a pair of free throws at the 4:44 mark to grab a 73-67 lead.

However, Dallas quickly responded with a run of seven unanswered to earn a one-point edge with 3:27 left. Turner then ended the spree with a massive driving dunk, pushing the Pacers back in front, 75-74.

The Mavs used another small spurt – this time 6-0 – to regain a five-point edge. However, the Pacers quickly flipped the script to end the frame.

The Blue & Gold tallied seven straight – five from LeVert – over the final 1:04 to grab an 82-80 edge entering the fourth. LeVert’s spurt included an ice-cold three with 2.4 seconds left to excite the crowd.

The Pacers’ frontcourt crashed the boards on offense to extend their lead early in the fourth. Brissett and Martin both hustled for offensive putbacks on consecutive possessions to give the Pacers an 87-80 lead with 10:11 remaining.

But, Dallas came roaring back, responding with seven straight to knot the score at 87 on Doncic’s layup with 8:40 left.

Utilizing their tough defense, the Pacers clung to a slim lead. The squad held Dallas scoreless for a 4:30 span. Meanwhile, Brogdon muscled in two reverse layups to stretch Indiana’s lead to 94-89 at the 4:51 mark. LeVert added four more to give Indiana an eight-point edge.

Leading 98-93 with 2:33 to play, Brogdon and LeVert drilled back-to-back threes in 36 seconds to stretch the lead to double-digits. The buckets shut the door for good.

Indiana closes out its six-game homestand with a tough matchup against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Tickets

The Pacers wrap up their six-game homestand on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 PM ET, when they host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









