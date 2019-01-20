Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Mavericks 99

Game Recap

On a night in which the Pacers celebrated the career of the legendary Bobby "Slick" Leonard and his iconic "Boom Baby" call on 3-pointers, there was no bigger Boom Baby than the one hit by Tyreke Evans in the fourth quarter.

With the Mavericks threatening to comeback on Indiana's once-comfortable lead, Evans caught fire in the fourth, scoring nine points in the final frame, which included a three from the wing to put Indiana up 101-88.

From there, the Pacers were able to put away the scrappy Mavericks, wrapping up the night with a 111-99 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"I thought out defense did the things we talked about, which we needed," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the win. "We got up and pressured the ball, get into the ball. Try to disrupt their rhythm."

Evans was impressive all night, going 7-of-11 from the field for 19 points. The Pacers (30-15) also got a strong performance off the bench from Domantas Sabonis, who made 7-of-8 shots for 16 points and 11 rebounds.

"It makes us a very tough team to stop when the first unit comes out and does its job and we come out and bring that extra energy," said Sabonis in the locker room.

The Mavericks (20-25) were led by the shooting of Harrison Barnes, who notched 20 points.

Dallas opened the night with a quick lead, jumping ahead 13-6 when Wesley Matthews drilled a shot from beyond the arc. The Pacers spent the rest of the quarter scratching away, eventually taking the lead when Evans drove through the lane for a tough layup, giving Indiana a 24-23 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

With the second quarter underway, the Pacers began to build a lead, as Victor Oladipo sank a three to make it 47-36, forcing a timeout from Dallas with 4:21 remaining in the half. Out of the stoppage, however, Indiana's offense continued to roll as Sabonis converted on an and-1 to to extend the lead to 16.

To close the half, the Pacers' defense continued to suffocate the Mavs, holding them to just 19 points in the second quarter as Indiana took a 58-42 lead into the half.

During the third quarter, the Mavericks began to mount a comeback, scoring nine unanswered points to slice the Pacers' lead down to 73-63. But luckily for Indiana, Oladipo had an answer, splashing a three to extend the Pacers' lead.

Moments after, rookie Luka Doncic was ejected from the game, picking up his second technical foul, which was administered when he kicked the ball in frustration.

The Pacers closed the quarter strong from there, as Evans and Cory Joseph each chipped in baskets to put Indiana up 84-69 entering the final frame at the Fieldhouse.

With the second units in the game for both teams, the Mavericks began to make things interesting, as rookie Jalen Brunson converted on back-to-back layups, then soon after finished an and-1, getting their deficit back to single digits.

As the walls started to close in on the Pacers, Evans helped put a stop to the Mavs' comeback, scoring two buckets and connecting on a pair of free throws to balloon Indiana's lead back up to 96-83 with 7:05 left in the game.

From there, the Pacers used another 3-pointer from Evans and buckets from Bojan Bogdanovic and Cory Joseph to help shut the door for good on the Mavericks, helping Indiana glide to its 12-point win on Saturday night.

"I thought it was collectively as a group, one of our better defensive efforts of late," said point guard Darren Collison. "You gotta have the effort and I thought tonight we had a little more effort than we did Thursday. We just gotta keep it up, our effort collectively, and offensively we'll get whatever we want."

Inside the Numbers

Both teams struggled to get it going from long range, with the Pacers going 8-of-24 (33.3 percent) and the Mavericks going 9-of-37 (24.3 percent).

Tyreke Evans and Domantas Sabonis combined to go 14-of-19 from the field for 35 points.

Mavericks forward DeAndre Jordan recorded a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We started it with our defense. We understand that they are a better team than their record shows. They throw so many different things at you offensively and defensively if you don’t make the right decisions, they make you pay. I thought we did a good job on the ball against Luka (Doncic). He’s a very good guard in this game." -Darren Collison

"Just feeling better. I had a knee problem when Joel Embiid had fell on my knee. Now I’m feeling healthy and I am getting rhythm." -Tyreke Evans on his health

"Indiana's a great defensive team. They've got a lot of guys that deflect, steal and disrupt. We've just got to be better with our ball security." -Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle

Stat of the Night

Indiana got a major boost off the bench, as the reserves combined to go 22-of-43 from the field for 54 points.

Noteworthy

The Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak against the Mavericks.

Mavs guard Luka Doncic was ejected from the game in the third quarter after picking up his second technical foul/

With their win, the Pacers are now 8-7 against the Western Conference this season.

Up Next

