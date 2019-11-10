Halftime Rewind: Pacers 51, Magic 60











Halftime Rewind

The Pacers have some work to do if they wish to extend their current winning streak to three games. They trail 60-51 against the Orlando Magic as they head off the court for halftime at Amway Center. T.J. Warren and Domantas Sabonis lead the way for the Pacers with 10 points apiece.

Coming into the game with the league’s worst field goal and 3-point shooting percentage, the Magic managed 60 points on 26-of-47 (55.3 percent) shooting, including 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from deep, to keep the Pacers at bay for the entirety of first half.

Both teams started red-hot from the field. The Pacers started the game 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) from the floor while the Magic began 8-of-12, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Coming into the game, the Magic were shooting a league-worst 26.5 percent from beyond the arc. A 3-pointer from Evan Fournier with 6:21 in the first pushed the Magic ahead 19-15 for the first lead larger than one possession by either team. It forced Pacers head coach Nate McMillan to call a timeout to stop the momentum from building.

A D.J. Augustin layup pushed the Magic lead to 26-20 with 3:14 remaining in the first quarter. But Doug McDermott continued his hot streak from beyond the arc, coming off a screen for a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut the lead to 26-23 with 2:57 left in the frame. Magic head coach Steve Clifford called a timeout shortly after in an attempt to readjust his team to defend the Pacers’ energetic bench. Last game, the Pacers reserves scored 51 points.

An Aaron Gordon layup with 29.4 seconds left put the Magic up by six (33-27) for the second time in the first quarter. But, T.J. McConnell responded with a late driving layup to cut the Magic lead to 33-29 as the quarter ended.

Despite the Pacers playing close with the Magic, Orlando continued to be on fire from beyond the arc. With 9:13 left in the half, Mohamed Bamba stepped beyond the 3-point line and drilled a shot from the right wing to extend the Magic lead to 42-35. He then added a hook shot on the next possession to widen the margin to nine.

The play of Aaron Holiday shortly cut the deficit to 46-45 after a 3-pointer and a steal that led to a Domantas Sabonis layup. But the Magic used a 12-2 run, including two more 3-pointers, over the next three minutes to climb to a 58-47 lead with 3:17 left to play in the half.

A Sabonis layup off a bounce pass from Brogdon with 49.5 seconds left provided the final points of the half, and cut the Magic lead down to single digits as they headed to the locker room.

