Game Rewind: Pacers 136, Lakers 94

Just one minute into the fourth quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, rookie Aaron Holiday dribbled the ball facing his defender. Without hesitation, Holiday pulled up and hit his third three of the night, pushing Indiana's advantage over the visiting Lakers to over 30 points.

The Pacers — who had one of their best shooting nights in history, tying a franchise-record with 19 3-pointers — cruised to victory from there, beating LeBron James and the Lakers 136-94 on Tuesday night.

"I think the road trip was good for us to kind of get away from home and bond a little bit," said Myles Turner after the game. "We dropped the first two but came together the last couple ones and we just gotta keep it rolling now."

Indiana's 3-point shooting was simply sublime all night and it was apparent from the early going as a number of players caught fire and stayed that way.

The barrage of 3-pointers came from all over the Pacers (35-19) roster on Tuesday. Sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic led the team in scoring with 24 points, hitting 4-of-10 shots from deep. Myles Turner wasn't far behind, adding 22 points and four blocks in a dominant performance that helped lead to Indiana's third straight win.

Off of the bench, guards Aaron Holiday, Cory Joseph, and Edmond Sumner combined to go 9-of-12 from downtown.

"Our young guys played really well tonight," said Darren Collison. "They handle adversity pretty good. I know they seem like they’ve been overthinking, but tonight they just kind of played their games out there. They had fun and they gave us a boost."

One of the only Pacers who didn't even attempt a 3-point shot on the night was Thaddeus Young, who nearly notched a triple-double in just 24 minutes, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

James, who only recently returned from a groin injury suffered on December 25th, was the leading scorer for the Lakers (27-27), notching 18 points and nine assists.

In his much-anticipated return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, former Pacer Lance Stephenson struggled to find a rhythm, going 3-of-7 from the field and finishing with 13 points and two assists.

Things were going well for the Pacers essentially from the tip, as Bogdanovic started the night dialed in, making four straight buckets to propel Indiana to a 10-2 lead.

When early foul trouble sent Bogdanovic to the bench, Myles Turner took control of the offense, scoring 11 straight points for Indiana to push ahead 26-21.

MASKED MYLES IS NOT MESSING AROUND pic.twitter.com/nnn13KLgnq — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 6, 2019

Just as it seemed like the Lakers might take the lead, Indiana's bench unit kicked into gear, closing the opening quarter with a 5-0 sprint highlighted by Sumner's first career 3-pointer as time expired to put the Pacers up 33-26.

With the second quarter underway, Indiana's offense continued to roll, embarking on what became a 14-2 run that featured seven points from Holiday. The run lifted the Pacers' lead to 42-28, and forced an early timeout from Lakers head coach Luke Walton.

Out of the stoppage, Lakers forward JaVale McGee sent home back-to-back jams, making it a 10-point game, but it once again ignited a landslide of Pacers offense, outscoring the Lakers 25-6 as the frenzy lifted Bankers Life Fieldhouse to its feet.

During one sequence, the Pacers got three 3-pointers on three consecutive trips down the floor, one from Bogdanovic and two from Turner, helping lift Indiana to its sizable 69-46 advantage at the break. The 69-point first half was the Pacers' most points scored in a first half this season.

As the third quarter began, the Lakers got a few quick buckets from forward Kyle Kuzma, making it a 70-50 Pacers lead. But Indiana's offense again had the answer, going on a 13-3 dash to jump ahead by as much as 30 when Tyreke Evans connected on a three from the wing.

The Lakers weren't without fight, getting their deficit back to 18 points as McGee and James provided an offensive punch.

But to close the quarter, it was the Pacers who delivered the punch once again, as a pair of threes from Joseph and Holiday, followed by a baseline jumper from Domantas Sabonis helped deliver Indiana a walloping 101-73 lead entering the fourth quarter at the Fieldhouse.

In the final quarter, the deluge of Pacers points continued, as Indiana outscored the Lakers 35-21 in the final period, picking up their third straight win with ease on the second night of a back-to-back.

"It was going to be a circus with the Lakers and LeBron coming into town, a lot of media attention," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the win. "For us, it was about playing better than the last time we saw these guys and playing better than we did last night. I thought our guys did that. The energy from start to finish was there, the execution was there."

Inside the Numbers

Indiana's 19 made 3-pointers tied the franchise record, which first set on November 24th, 2015, during a 123-106 win over the Washington Wizards.

Bojan Bogdanovic was a game-high +37 on the floor. He finished 10-of-17 from the field with 24 points and five assists.

The Pacers only got to the free throw line eight times, compared to the Lakers who took 26 trips to the line. But the 3-point disparity was too much for L.A. to overcome as the Lakers made just 4-of-21 shots from beyond the arc compared to 19-of-34 for the Pacers.

Indiana's 37 assists were a season-high.

You Can Quote Me On That

"Our bigs need to come over and rotate over. Myles has been really good all season long, rotating over and defending the basket. He is coming over and not really playing by the rules, the straight up rule. He’s coming over to block shots. I love the fact that he’s coming over and being aggressive and defending the basket. He’s really had an excellent season defending the basket for us." -Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"They got 33 points off of turnovers. They shot the heck out of the ball…give them credit. But, we didn’t do what we needed to do. Our game plan was to take care of the ball as a priority…more important than anything we do tonight. We just didn’t do it. It started in the first quarter, and carried on throughout the game. They hit those two early three’s, both off turnovers. That’s kind of the way the game went." -Lakers head coach Luke Walton

"You just go out there and play hard and you live with the results. I thought tonight we played hard and we didn’t really care what was going on around us. We know LeBron is probably one of the greatest players ever to play this game, coming into our building, so we know it’s going to be a lot of his fans. But I thought we covered all of that up by playing hard." -Pacers guard Darren Collison

Stat of the Night

The 42-point margin marked the biggest loss that LeBron James has ever suffered during a regular season game in his entire NBA career. The previous high for a team with James on it was 36 points, which happened twice.

Noteworthy

Doug McDermott missed his second straight game with a rib injury.

Indiana set a new season high with 136 points.

The Pacers never trailed.

Indiana's win streak over the Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse continues. The Lakers haven't won at the Fieldhouse since March 15, 2013.

