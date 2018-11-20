Game Rewind: Pacers 121, Jazz 94

Game Recap

The Pacers were without their All-Star on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, but you wouldn't have known it watching the game.

Even with Victor Oladipo in street clothes due to a sore right knee, Indiana (11-6) put on an offensive clinic in a 121-94 win over the Jazz (8-9) to sweep a three-game homestand.

The Pacers shot 52.7 percent from the field and 48 percent from the 3-point line, but even more impressively, they had a season-high 35 assists and just nine turnovers.

"When I’ve been talking about ball movement and getting everyone involved, this is what we are talking about," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "Tonight, they executed the game plan perfectly."

Backup center Domantas Sabonis flirted with a triple-double, dishing out a career-best nine assists to go along with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Aaron Holiday were on the receiving end of many of those dishes.

Bogdanovic scored a team-high 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting (3-of-4 from 3-point range).

The rookie Holiday was just as effective in his first full game in the rotation, scoring 16 of his new career-best 19 points after halftime, while going 7-for-10 from the field. His tomahawk dunk on the baseline in the closing minutes sent the near-capacity crowd into hysterics and provided the fitting finishing touch on a dominant offensive performance.

"I have confidence in myself and I feel when I go out there, I can play with the best of them," Holiday said. "So that's what I did."

Stout defense and sharp shooting allowed the Blue & Gold to surge in front midway through the first quarter. Five different Pacers players hit 3-pointers (in order - Bogdanovic, Darren Collison, Myles Turner, Tyreke Evans, and Cory Joseph) during a 21-4 Indiana run over a 4:26 stretch to open up a 15-point lead.

All told, the Pacers forced eight turnovers in the first quarter alone and took a 32-19 advantage into the second.

"Our first unit did a good job tonight of coming out of the gates and really setting the tempo, especially on the defensive end," Collison said. "If we play with pace, we've got enough scorers that can make plays or score for themselves."

The hosts extended the margin to as many as 20 points in the second. The Jazz, however, clawed back into the contest with a 17-4 surge of their own, making it a 47-41 game with 3:13 remaining in the half. After a timeout, the Pacers righted the ship, pushing the margin back to 10 points by the end of the quarter.

Indiana reeled off nine unanswered points early in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 18. Jazz guard Ricky Rubio did his best to keep the visitors in the game, scoring 12 points in the third quarter alone, but the Pacers entered the fourth quarter up 86-70.

The Pacers coasted to victory in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 27 points. The only drama was whether Sabonis could get a triple-double, as Indiana ran multiple dribble handoffs with him down the stretch chasing that elusive 10th assist before he subbed out of the game with 2:48 remaining.

"Coach is just emphasizing every day moving the ball," Sabonis said. "Keep moving it. Trying to get 25+ assists a game."

Turner stuffed the stat sheet in the win, tallying 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Thaddeus Young added 12 points and three steals, Doug McDermott scored 12 points off the bench, and Collison finished with nine points, six boards, and seven assists.

Rubio led all scorers and matched his season high with 28 points, going 10-for-13 from the field and 5-for-6 from 3-point range. Jae Crowder added 14 points, while Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Indiana heads to Charlotte on Wednesday for a meeting with the Hornets and then will return to host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in their final home game before a five-game Western Conference road trip.



Inside the Numbers

The Pacers held Donovan Mitchell, Utah's leading scorer entering Monday at 21.7 points per game, to a season-low seven points on 3-of-8 shooting. It was the first game Mitchell failed to score in double figures since Feb. 7 of last season.

Bogdanovic has scored 20 or more points in two straight games and three of the past four contests. He is 17-for-28 (60.7 percent) from 3-point range over his last six games.

Collison set new season highs for both rebounds (six) and assists (seven).

McDermott scored in double figures for the first time since Oct. 24 in San Antonio. He had not scored more than six points in any of his past 11 games.

Indiana outrebounded the Jazz 44-36 overall and 11-3 on the offensive glass and is a perfect 6-0 this season when winning the battle of the boards.

The Pacers' reserves combined for 59 points on 22-of-36 shooting (61.1 percent), 23 rebounds, and 17 assists on Monday.

You Can Quote Me On That

"The whole team, today we were just all in sync. We moved the basketball and we didn't miss a beat." -Young

"I think that kid has earned the right to be out on the floor and he’s waited, he’s been patient. I’ve talked about how tough it is to play a 10-man rotation, but we may have to look at that, look at a way to get him out on the floor. He’s doing some really good things for us. I love the energy, I love the intensity he brings to the floor." -McMillan on finding playing time for Holiday even after Oladipo returns

"Coach does a great job putting out the players he thinks are doing great at that moment. For Myles and I, I think the more we play together, chemistry builds and it’s getting easier on the court." -Sabonis on playing more with Turner

"They were a more aggressive team. Really the first possession offensively they got up into us. We just have to take care of the ball. We have to play with more force, more precision defensively." -Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

"They came out ready with energy. We started with energy, but they had more. They came out and blew stuff up. I had two turnovers early, just from being loose with it. That set the tone." -Mitchell

Stat of the Night

While the Pacers committed just nine turnovers, they forced Utah into 19 giveaways and converted those into a season-best 33 points.

Noteworthy

The Pacers won for the first time when Oladipo is inactive. They were 0-7 when he did not play last season.

Monday's win broke a 43-43 tie in the all-time series with Utah.

The win over the Jazz was the Pacers' first win in four tries this season when playing on a Monday.

