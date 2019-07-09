Halftime Rewind: Pacers 31, Hawks 39 (Summer League)

Halftime Rewind

After one half of play, the Pacers trail the Hawks 39-31 at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Alize Johnson led the Pacers in scoring in the first half, notching 13 points to go along with six rebounds.

For Atlanta, Jordan Sibert led the way with 12 points.

The Pacers had a coaching surprise when Tim Dather, Indiana's head video coordinator, was given a chance to be the head coach for the matchup with the Hawks by Mad Ants and Summer League head coach Steve Gansey.

Indiana started the game at a disadvantage, with Edmond Sumner (sore left foot), Aaron Holiday (sore left hip), Brian Bowen (sore back), and Goga Bitadze (not with team, visa approval), all unable to play.

Although the Pacers started the game well, leading by as much as five in the first quarter, a late run by the Hawks put Atlanta ahead in the early-going, with Indiana trailing 20-14 after the opening quarter.

Johnson was one of the few Pacers who were locked in offensively, scoring seven points in the first quarter alone.

Atlanta began to open up the game in the second quarter, leading by as much as 15, but Johnson and the Pacers continued to fight, with Johnson delivering an and-one to cut the deficit to 10.

Indiana continued to deliver offensively, going on an 11-2 run towards the end of the half, allowing the Pacers to enter the locker room trailing by just eight.