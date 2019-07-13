Game Rewind: Pacers 86, Clippers 75

Game Recap

The Pacers managed to come out victorious in their final Las Vegas Summer League game, topping the Clippers 86-75.

Although Los Angeles chopped Indiana's lead down to just one in the fourth quarter, a late flurry of offense from DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell helped propel Indiana to victory.

With four minutes remaining Akoon-Purcell connected on back-to-back 3-pointers for the Pacers. Surging with confidence, Akoon-Purcell drove to to the hoop on his next possession, converting on a layup and putting Indiana ahead 82-70 with 2:44 remaining.

Alize Johnson delivered one of his best Summer League games, finishing with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists.

Akoon-Purcell, whose impressive fourth quarter sealed the game for Indiana, wrapped up his night with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Clippers, Oshae Brissett led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds.

In the early moments of the first quarter, Indiana was able to string together an 8-0 run, putting them ahead 12-7.

With under a minute remaining in the the quarter, Johnson lined up a three from the top of the key and drilled it, putting Indiana ahead 21-17 after one.

Despite a slow start to the second quarter, a 7-0 Pacers run put the Blue & Gold ahead 28-21.

Following a Clippers basket, Johnson corralled an offensive rebound and tip-toed the sideline for an acrobatic layup to keep the Pacers comfortably ahead.

Indiana remained in control for the remainder of the half, taking a 37-28 lead into the locker room. Johnson was dominant for the Pacers in the first half, racking up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Clippers had the upper-hand to begin the third, however, narrowing their deficit to just five. But a 3-pointer from Jay Henderson, followed by a thundering fast-break dunk by Markis McDuffie quickly rebuilt Indiana's lead to double-digits.

L.A. continued to battle back, eventually narrowing it down to a 59-56 Pacers lead by the end of the third quarter.

Just as the lead became perilous for Indiana, the Pacers got an offensive eruption, capped by back-to-back threes from DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell to put Indiana ahead 80-67 with under four minutes remaining in the game.

From there, the Pacers cruised to the victory, picking up a win in their final Las Vegas Summer League contest.