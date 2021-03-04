Halftime Rewind: Pacers 51, Cavaliers 61

Halftime Rewind

The Pacers are currently squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on the final leg of their four-game road trip. Indiana is looking to halt its current losing streak at four and gain some momentum as the All-Star break draws near.

Despite the Pacers forcing 18 first-half Cavalier turnovers, including an NBA record nine steals in a half from T.J. McConnell, the squad finds itself trailing 61-51 at halftime. Four of five Cleveland starters are in double-figures after finding several opportunities in the paint. Malcolm Brogdon leads all Pacers scorers with 13 on 6-of-8 shooting.

It was an offense-heavy start to the game for both sides, as the clubs started a combined 8-for-9 from the field. The Blue & Gold did not miss a shot until the 7:55 mark. A turnaround hook from Sabonis with 6:38 to play gave Indiana a brief 15-14 lead. However, Jarrett Allen’s and-one alley-oop layup pushed the Cavaliers back ahead by two. The finish started a 10-0 Cleveland run that extended the lead to 24-15 with 5:05 to play.

But the Pacers began clawing back. Led by the guard combo of T.J. McConnell and Edmond Sumner, the squad tallied 13 unanswered points to take a 28-24 lead with 2:33 to go. McConnell collected four points, three steals, and three assists during the run, as he spotted Sumner for three consecutive buckets. Taurean Prince’s driving layup with 1:21 to go finally ended the spree and cut Indiana’s lead to two. With 53.6 seconds remaining, JaVale McGee added an alley-oop dunk to knot the score at 28 before the quarter expired.

The Blue & Gold started the second with five unanswered in 44 seconds, including a tough and-one finish from Jeremy Lamb, to give Indiana a 33-28 lead. However, Cleveland kept Indiana from running away.

With the Pacers leading 35-30, Cleveland rattled off a brief 8-2 spree to grab a 40-37 lead on Collin Sexton’s reverse layup with 7:53 remaining in the half. But McConnell kept on hustling. The former Arizona guard swiped his sixth steal of the half for an easy fast-break layup to pull within one, 42-41, with 6:21 to go. His seventh steal of the half then led to a Lamb layup that grabbed a one-point advantage for the Blue & Gold.

But Cleveland kept on finding success in the paint on the offensive end. A floater from Darius Garland, followed by a fast-break layup from Sexton, started a 17-4 Cleveland run late in the frame pushed the hosts in front 59-47 with 51.9 seconds remaining. The Blue & Gold appeared to end the half on a high note by notching consecutive buckets, including Brogdon’s layup off McConnell’s ninth steal, to pull within eight, 59-51, with 15.2 seconds to go. However, a shooting foul on Lamb was called with 0.1 seconds left and held up upon review. Allen sank two free throws to push Cleveland’s lead to double digits before the break.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









