Game Rewind: Pacers 123, Cavaliers 115

The Pacers picked up another road win after defeating the Cavaliers in Cleveland, 123-115. After leading by 20 points or more for most of the game, things got interesting in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers seemed to be in control with a 14-point lead, but Cleveland was not ready to throw in the towel, cutting the deficit to nine, 110-101, at the 3:20 mark.

Back-to-back Cleveland scores made it a five-point game, but Thad Young answered with a huge three-point play to make the score 113-105 with 2:02 to play.

The Cavs got within five again, and this time it was Victor Oladipo who came up big, draining a 3-pointer to push the lead back to eight, 118-110, with 1:06 left. From there, Indiana was able to convert at the free-throw line to seal the win.

“Again, we did some good things," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "It’s something hopefully we learn from it, and we didn’t drop this game. I think all games you can learn from it, and hopefully we learn that you have to continue to play regardless of what is on the scoreboard for 48 minutes."

Indiana came out firing on all cylinders. After the game was tied at 7-7, the Pacers outscored the Cavaliers 31-9 over the rest of the opening quarter to lead 38-16 heading into the second period.

The Blue & Gold's first quarter blitz was led by 14 points from Bojan Bogdanovic and 10 from Domantas Sabonis. Overall, the Pacers shot 16-of-22 in the first, with 12 assists.

In the second, Indiana showed no signs of slowing down. The Pacers grew their lead to as much high as 26 before Cleveland was able to get within 20, 63-43, heading into the locker room.

The Pacers remained comfortably ahead in the third quarter until the final few minutes. Indiana led by 22, 85-63, at the 5:22 mark, but from there, the Cavs outscored the Pacers 16-7 to trail by 13, 92-79, heading into the final period.

Cleveland continued to cut into Indiana's lead in the fourth. With 9:18 to play, the home team trailed by just nine, 96-87.

The Pacers fired off a quick 5-0 to seemingly regain control, but the Cavaliers answered with a 5-0 run of their own to get the lead down to nine again, 101-92, with 7:22 left in the game. Cleveland would eventually get within five, but Indiana was able to make enough plays to keep a charging Cavaliers team at bay to get win No. 27.

Young led the Pacers in scoring with 26 points. Bogdanovic finished with 23 points, and Sabonis had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Cleveland was led by 26 points off the bench from Jordan Clarkson. Cedi Osman and Tristan Thompson each scored 15.

Inside The Numbers

Bojan Bogdanovic has scored in double figures in 31 straight games.

Thad Young tied his season high in points with 26.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers' huge first quarter helped them get the win tonight. They scored 38 points, the most they've scored in an opening period this season.

You Can Quote Me On That

“I think we just got to play more free, honestly. From everybody on the team. From coaches, all the way down. We just got to relax and play the game, man." - Pacers guard Victor Oladipo

"I’m glad we got out of here with this win and we continued to play and we made plays down the stretch that continued to keep our lead and to finish the game off.” - Pacers forward Thad Young

“I think we responded well. We were down 20 and it was getting ugly, so guys came out here and kept competing. There are no moral victories, but it’s good to see guys keep competing. Nobody had their head down. We just stayed with it.” - Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson

Noteworthy

The Pacers were without Myles Turner (shoulder) for the second straight game.

The Blue & Gold reached 34 assists tonight. It's the 10th time the team has had 30 or more assists this season. The Pacers only accomplished that feat eight times last season.

Indiana is 21-6 against the Eastern Conference.

