Game Rewind: Pacers 105, Bulls 96

With just over five minutes remaining and leading by one, a pass to Bojan Bogdanovic looked as if might be intercepted by Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.

Luckily for the Pacers, the pass got to Boganovic just in time as Markkanen flew past the shooter, who calmly knocked down a three from the wing to propel the Pacers ahead by four. On their next possession, it was Darren Collison doing damage from deep, hitting a 3-pointer to extend Indiana's lead once again en route to its 105-96 victory over the Bulls on Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Despite leading by as much as 16 in the first half, the plucky Bulls (18-47) made things interesting late, turning a strong third quarter into a close game late in the fourth.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who racked up 27 points, made a one-man 7-0 run in the fourth to give Chicago a lead, but the moment was brief as Indiana (42-23) slammed the door from there, running off nine unanswered points to put the game away and close their three-game homestand with a #PacersWin.

The run was triggered by Bogdanovic, who finished team-best 27 points, when he sank a pair of free throws then fired home a 3-pointer. After Collison followed suit with a three of his own, a dunk by Myles Turner all but sealed the game with the Pacers leading 95-86.

The Bulls continued to try to rally as the game entered its final minutes, getting another score from Zach LaVine, but that again was answered by Bogdanovic, who hit his fourth 3-pointer of the night as Indiana cruised to the victory.

While Indiana shot it well from long range, making 11-of-25 attempts, the Bulls were never able to find their stroke from distance, connecting on just 4-of-25 3-point attempts.

The opening quarter was a defensive showcase from the Pacers, limiting the visiting Bulls to just 17 points and taking a 10-point lead.

With both benches in the game, Indiana opened up the second quarter on a tear, going on a 7-0 run and forcing a Bulls timeout just 1:30 into the frame.

From there, however, the Bulls began to rally back, eventually getting their deficit as low as five points when Wayne Selden connected on a jumper.

Indiana scored the last points of the quarter as Bogdanovic sent home two free throws, putting the Pacers ahead 49-42 at the break.

Following a jumper from Bogdanovic to begin the second half, the Bulls opened up a deluge of scoring, running off 9 unanswered to force the Pacers into a quick timeout with the game knotted at 51-51.

For the remainder of the quarter, the Pacers weren't able to get back ahead by more than five, with a free throw from Tyreke Evans closing the third with Indiana up 77-75.

The Blue & Gold opened the fourth quarter with a punch as four different Pacers contributed to an 8-4 sprint. The final bucket before a Bulls timeout was an offensive rebound and layup from Cory Joseph, getting the home crowd on its feet with the hustle play.

Immediately following a Bulls timeout, Chicago clawed right back, as Zach LaVine scored seven quick points to give the Bulls an 86-85 lead.

Clinging on to a one-point lead, the Pacers got just the boost they needed as Bogdanovic followed up a pair of free throws with a 3-pointer. Moments later, a three from Collison and dunk from Turner pushed the Pacers ahead 95-86, keeping the game safely out of reach of the visitors as Indiana completed the season sweep over the Bulls.

Myles Turner set a new career high with seven blocks, while also notching a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds).

Bojan's Bogdanovic's 27-point night came efficiently, making 9-of-14 shots, 4-of-5 from deep, and 5-of-6 free throws.

Both teams took care of the ball, with the Bulls committing 10 turnovers and the Pacers committing 12.

With his two assists on the night, Darren Collison moved into 8th on the Pacers' all-time assist leaderboard with 1,147, passing Detlef Schrempf (1,146).

Indiana completed a season sweep of Chicago for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

The Pacers have now won five straight games over the Bulls.

Domantas Sabonis (sprained left ankle) missed his third straight game.

The Pacers are now 4-3 since returning from the All-Star break.

