Game Preview: Pacers at Spurs

Matchup

After a much-needed three-day break, the Pacers are gearing up to take on the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night at AT&T Center. San Antonio has lost five of its last six games and has not beaten Indiana at home since 2017.

Saturday's matchup will be the first time Doug McDermott will face his former squad. He was inactive for the first meetup on November 1. Pacers fans know what he offers – a lethal 3-point shot and a fantastic cutting finish at the rim. This season, McDermott is averaging 11.5 points per game and 42.2 percent shooting from deep.

However, the Spurs’ leader this season has been 25-year-old point guard, Dejounte Murray. The University of Washington product leads the team in scoring while averaging close to a double-double this season (20.6 points, 9.4 assists per game). His 6-4 frame makes him an adept rebounder for the position (8.4 per game), making him a triple-double threat on any given night. Murray also leads the NBA in steals per game (2.1). This matchup will be a perfect litmus test for Tyrese Haliburton, who hopes to become the Blue & Gold's future star.

With Myles Turner still out, rookie Isaiah Jackson will have the task of stopping veteran center Jakob Poeltl. The seven-footer is averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. Jackson will have to defend without fouling to get the job done.

If not, Pacers fans would hope for another solid outing from Goga Bitadze. The third-year center has posted double figures in consecutive games for the first time since January. Against the Wizards, Bitadze finished a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, including three 3-pointers. Bitadze's 6-11, 250-pound frame is more suited for guarding Poeltl. Therefore, he could see extensive minutes on Saturday if Jackson struggles early.

Projected Starters



Tyrese Haliburton

Chris Duarte

Buddy Hield

Oshae Brissett

Isaiah Jackson



Dejounte Murray

Devin Vassell

Doug McDermott

Keldon Johnson

Jakob Poeltl

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Isaiah Jackson

Spurs: PG - Dejounte Murray, SG - Devin Vassell, SF - Doug McDermott, PF - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Pacers: Lance Stephenson - questionable (sprained left ankle), Malcolm Brogdon - out (concussion), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop - questionable (sore lower back), Joshua Primo - questionable (stomach illness), Romeo Langford - out (right hamstring strain)

Last Meeting

Nov. 1, 2021: The Pacers stopped an early four-game losing skid against the Spurs on November 1. Indiana used 78 first-half points to earn a 22-point halftime lead. Eventually, the squad secured a 131-118 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Coming into that game, the Spurs were allowing 99 points per game – the fourth-fewest in the league. Indiana reached the 100-point mark with 4:51 left in the third quarter. The squad finished 52-of-91 (57.1 percent) from the field, including 18-of-38 (47.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Six Pacers finished in double figures, including all five starters. Domantas Sabonis tallied a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Myles Turner recorded 19 points, eight boards, and three blocks. Chris Duarte added 18 points while going 4-for-6 from deep, and Justin Holiday tallied 17 off the bench. Holiday had five threes.

Indiana finished with 43 points in the first quarter and took a 10-point lead into the second. San Antonio cut the deficit to as few as six. But, the Blue & Gold kept up the pressure. With 4:19 left, Indiana forced three consecutive Spurs turnovers, allowing the squad to extend the lead to 67-51. Caris LeVert topped off the near-perfect first half with a 27-foot snipe with 0.3 seconds left.

The Blue & Gold remained strong in the third quarter, matching the foes shot-for-shot. Indiana led 109-83 entering the final frame. In the fourth, Torrey Craig and Kelan Martin sealed the deal with buckets that stifled San Antonio's minor comeback attempt.

Noteworthy

Doug McDermott appeared in 26 games for Rick Carlisle as a member of the Dallas Mavericks during the 2017-18 season.

The Pacers have won five of the last seven meetups against the Spurs.

Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. and Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop both played college basketball at Ohio State.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









