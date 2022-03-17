Game Preview: Pacers at Rockets

Matchup

After a tough loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pacers (23-47) hope to rebound on the road against a rebuilding Houston Rockets (17-52) squad Saturday night.

Not much has gone correct for head coach Stephen Silas’ squad this season. Houston has won just three of its last 19 games since Feb. 2. In that span, all but four losses have been by 10 points or more. As of Wednesday afternoon, Houston ranks 27th in offensive rating (107.4 points per 100 possessions) and last in defensive rating (116.7 points allowed per 100 possessions). However, with a roster consisting of 11 players with fewer than three years of NBA experience, these stepbacks are not abnormal.

Sixth-year center Christian Wood has been the most solid player for the Rockets this season. The UNLV product has backed up his successful 2020-21 season by averaging a double-double (17.7 points, 10.2 rebounds). Additionally, the 6-10 center has provided solid rim protection, recording eight blocks over his last six appearances.

Additionally, rookie guard Jalen Green has shown his potential star talent as of late. The 19-year-old G-League product has tallied double figures in 21 consecutive contests, including a 32-point outburst in a win against the LA Lakers on March 9. He has also shot better than 50 percent from the floor in seven of the last 12 games.

Yet, this game still appears to be a good chance for the Blue & Gold to bounce back after a 33-point to the playoff-bound Grizzlies. Tyrese Haliburton, who finished with four points on 2-of-9 shooting, will be looking to take advantage of the Rocket’s league-worst defense. Additionally, Isaiah Jackson will look to return to form against Houston. The rookie center broke a three-game streak of finishing in double figures with a nine-point performance on 3-of-9 shooting. He also fouled out after playing 21:01 of game time.

Projected Starters



Tyrese Haliburton

Malcolm Brogdon

Buddy Hield

Oshae Brissett

Goga Bitadze



Kevin Porter Jr.

Jalen Green

Garrison Mathews

Jae'Sean Tate

Christian Wood

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Malcolm Brogdon, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Goga Bitadze

Rockets: PG - Kevin Porter Jr., SG - Jalen Green, SF - Garrison Mathews, PF - Jae'Sean Tate, C - Christian Wood

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left toe), Lance Stephenson - questionable (sprained left ankle), Isaiah Jackson - out (concussion), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Rockets: Eric Gordon - questionable (right knee tendinitis), John Wall - out

Last Meeting

Dec. 23, 2021: Despite playing without their two leading scorers, the Pacers picked up a 118-106 victory over the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Needing players to step up, the Blue & Gold found Myles Turner and Caris LeVert up for the challenge. Turner dominated the block all night, racking up 32 points on 14-of-18 shooting and pulling down 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, LeVert piloted the point perfectly. The guard flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 24 points, eight boards, and 11 assists.

Trailing 94-91 in the fourth quarter, Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce opted to move into a zone defense, which paid dividends for the squad. The Blue & Gold notched eight straight points to regain a five-point edge.

From there, Indiana kept extending its lead. LeVert found Jeremy Lamb for a three that pushed the Pacers’ lead to 104-97. Then, Turner followed with a pair of swats and converted consecutive buckets to cap a 15-1 run that gave Indiana the lead for good.

The Pacers also got solid performances out of Chris Duarte and Lamb. Duarte finished with 18 points and four assists, while Lamb totaled 16 points and five rebounds off the bench. Christian Wood led Houston with 22 points, while Jalen Green added 20.

Tickets

The Pacers welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to Indiana and Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, March 20 at 3:30 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









