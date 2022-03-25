Game Preview: Pacers at Raptors

Matchup

The Pacers (25-49) head north of the border for the final time this season, wrapping up a two-game road trip in Toronto against the Raptors (41-32).

Indiana is coming off a 133-103 loss on Thursday night in Memphis. The short-handed Pacers had just nine available players against the Grizzlies, including four who began the year in the G League.

While the Pacers are out of the playoff picture, the Raptors are battling to secure a playoff spot. Toronto is currently tied with Cleveland for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, though the Cavaliers hold the tiebreaker. That's an important race, as the top six teams at the end of the regular season automatically advance to the playoffs and avoid having to take part in the Play-In Tournament.

The Raptors are led by first-time All-Star Fred VanVleet, who is averaging 20.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. Former All-Star Pascal Siakam is Toronto's leading scorer at 22.2 points per game and has been playing his best basketball over the last month. The 6-8 forward is averaging 26.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

While VanVleet and Siakam are Toronto's veteran anchors, rookie Scottie Barnes has helped the Raptors return to the playoff conversation after failing to make the postseason in 2020-21. Barnes is one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year. The fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft ranks fourth among all rookies in scoring (15.3 points per game), third in rebounding (7.6), and fourth in assists (3.4).

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Malcolm Brogdon, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Goga Bitadze

Raptors: PG - Fred VanVleet, SG - OG Anunoby, SF - Scottie Barnes, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Drew Eubanks

Injury Report

Pacers: Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left toe), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (headache), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr. - questionable (hyperextended left big toe), Isaac Bonga - out (G League assignment), Malachi Flynn - out (strained left hamstring)

Last Meeting

Nov. 26, 2021: Three Pacers recorded double-doubles and seven finished in double figures at the Blue & Gold cruised to a 114-97 victory over Toronto at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"It's the best way to play," Myles Turner said of the balanced effort. "It's fun for everybody this way."

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Turner added 17 points and 10 boards, while Malcolm Brogdon tallied 11 points and 12 assists.

Caris LeVert (19 points), Kelan Martin (15), Chris Duarte (12), and Torrey Craig (11) all reached double figures as well.

Fred VanVleet had a team-high 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists for Toronto. Pascal Siakam added 17 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Noteworthy

With a win on Saturday, the Pacers would split the season series with Toronto. The Raptors took the first two meetings on Oct. 27 and 30 before Indiana prevailed on Nov. 26.

Goga Bitadze has scored in double figures in seven straight games, averaging 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over that span.

Former Pacer Thaddeus Young (2016-19) was acquired by Toronto in a trade with San Antonio on Feb. 10.

