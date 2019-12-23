Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors











Matchup

After seeing their five-game win streak snapped on Sunday night in Milwaukee, the Pacers (20-10) will look to bounce back on Monday, when they host the Toronto Raptors (21-8) in their final game before the Christmas holiday.

Indiana entered Sunday riding high, winners of five straight games including statement home victories over the Celtics and Lakers. But that magic did not translate to the road, as the Bucks — owners of the NBA's best record — cruised to a 117-89 victory. The loss was the worst of the season for the Pacers.

The schedule doesn't do any favors for the Pacers, who now must face the defending NBA champion Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. Toronto, though, is riddled with injuries. Last week, the Raptors announced that leading scorer Pascal Siakam (25.1 points per game), starting center Marc Gasol, and swingman Norman Powell would all be out indefinitely.

Still, the Raptors have plenty of talent. Leading the attack is All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 32 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists in a dramatic victory over Dallas on Sunday afternoon that saw Toronto rally from a 30-point deficit to come back and win.

The Pacers enter Monday's contest in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but just a game and a half out of second. Indiana has gotten off to a strong start to the season, but has struggled against the teams currently ahead of it in the standings, going 1-3 so far, with two losses to Milwaukee and one at Philadelphia (the lone win being the aforementioned home victory over Boston).

The schedule picks up in the coming weeks, including four games with the Raptors over the next two months. If the Pacers want to move up the standings, they will need to start cranking out wins against teams like Toronto.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Aaron Holiday, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - Fred VanVleet, SF - Patrick McCaw, PF - OG Anunoby, C - Serge Ibaka

Injury Report

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb - questionable (sore right groin), Domantas Sabonis - questionable (sore left hip), Naz Mitrou-Long - out (sprained right ankle), (Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab)

Raptors: Stanley Johnson - doubtful (left groin stress reaction), Marc Gasol - out (left hamstring strain), Dewan Hernandez - out (right ankle sprain), Norman Powell - out (left shoulder subluxation), Pascal Siakam - out (groin stretch), Matt Thomas - out (left middle finger distal phalanx fracture)

Last Meeting

January 23, 2019: The Pacers overcame the loss of All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, gutting out a 110-106 win over the Raptors at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The victory was bittersweet as Oladipo collapsed to the floor in the second quarter and remained down for several minutes before being carted off in a stretcher.

"It's tough watching our best player go down," point guard Darren Collison said after the game. "Not just because he's our best player, but because he's one of the best people to be around and just his personality, how positive he is, you just hate to see that happen to him."

Still, Indiana rallied after Oladipo went down. Thaddeus Young tallied 23 points and 15 rebounds, Collison added 17 points and eight assists, and Myles Turner tallied 13 points, 10 boards, and four blocks to help lead the Blue & Gold to an emotional victory.

Serge Ibaka led Toronto with 23 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. Kyle Lowry added 20 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

Noteworthy

The Raptors had won five straight games against the Pacers before Indiana's victory in their last meeting on Jan. 23.

The Pacers are 2-2 this season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back, including a 1-1 record at home.

Raptors forward OG Anunoby spent two seasons at Indiana University from 2015-17.

