Game Preview: Pacers vs Pistons

Matchup

After coming up short against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pacers (12-18) look to get back to form against the Detroit Pistons (4-22) in the second game of a back-to-back set.

Due to the postponement of their Dec. 14 game against the Bulls, the Pistons will be on a league-high 12-game losing streak when they take on Indiana. They have lost five of their last six by 10 points or more. Coincidentally, Detroit's last win came against the Blue & Gold on Nov. 17.

To add to the Pistons' woes, the squad lost its most consistent player, Jerami Grant, last Friday in a 109-93 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. During the second quarter, Grant fell to the court and landed on the thumb of his shooting hand, spraining his UCL ligament. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Before the injury, the eight-year veteran was averaging a team-high 20.1 points per game.

Thus, the scoring duties will fall on rookie Cade Cunningham's shoulders for the time being. Despite the team's struggles, the 2021 first-overall pick has put on quite the show as of late. Cunningham has finished in double figures in eight straight games — eclipsing the 20-point mark in four. On Dec. 12, he dropped 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including 5-of-8 from long range, against the Brooklyn Nets. He also hauled in eight rebounds, dished out six assists, and tallied three steals.

Meanwhile, Indiana hopes a visit from the rebuilding Pistons will spark another much-needed winning streak. Detroit ranks 22nd in defensive rating (110.2 points per 100 possessions), which could lead to Indiana's top scorers finding plenty of daylight throughout the game. Additionally, look for the Blue & Gold to get out in transition against this young Pistons squad. As of Wednesday night, their divisional foes are averaging the seventh-most turnovers per game (15.3).

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Caris LeVert, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Pistons: PG - Killian Hayes, SG - Cade Cunningham, SF - Hamidou Diallo, PF - Saddiq Bey, C - Bobby Portis

Injury Report

Pacers: Torrey Craig - questionable (non-COVID illness), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Pistons: Jerami Grant - out (sprained right thumb), Kelly Olynyk - out (sprained left knee)

Last Meeting

Nov. 17, 2021: The Pacers were hoping to pick up a victory against the rebuilding Pistons after dropping a tough one against the Knicks. However, the squad's offense sputtered down the stretch. Indiana scored just 10 points over the final 8:53 of the game as the Pistons snatched a 97-89 victory.

It was a rough shooting night all around for Indiana. They finished 33-of-79 (41.8 percent) from the field, including 9-of-37 (24.3 percent) from 3-point range. Malcolm Brogdon recorded a team-high 20 points, but went 8-of-17 from the floor. Caris LeVert notched 18, while Domantas Sabonis added a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Indiana made only 14 field goals in the first half and trailed 49-41 at the half. After the Pistons threatened to pull away in the third, LeVert helped keep the squad within reach. The guard scored Indiana's first 12 points of the frame. With 7:36 to play in the frame, he drilled a 26-foot 3-pointer from the right side that trimmed the deficit to 57-53. Later, Brogdon's three at the 4:00 mark sparked an 8-1 run that pushed the Pacers' lead to 69-64. Detroit would manage to rally and take a 73-all tie into the fourth.

Indiana started hot in the fourth, knocking in six straight from the paint to take a lead. But Detroit managed to trim the gap to 81-80 with 8:38 left. After a 2:00 scoring drought for both sides, Sabonis tallied just 1-of-4 attempts at the free-throw line, leaving the door open for Detroit.

Trailing 90-85, LeVert nailed another triple at the 2:40 mark to bring Indiana within one possession. They had three opportunities to take the lead or tie, but came up empty every time. The Pistons then put the game away with relative ease thereafter.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won three straight at home against the Pistons dating back to 2019.

Detroit is 2-10 on the road against Indiana dating back to 2015-16.

Domantas Sabonis has averaged 18.0 points and 11.4 rebounds over his last five games against the Pistons.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









