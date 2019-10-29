Game Preview: Pacers at Nets











Matchup

The Indiana Pacers (0-3) will complete their early season road trip after they visit the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center on Wednesday. After a close loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, the Blue & Gold are seeking to right the ship and find their first win of the season. It's been a stressful first week of the season for the Pacers and their fans.

Likewise, the Nets (1-2) — who made one of the biggest splashes during the NBA offseason with the signings of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and DeAndre Jordan — were expecting the season to start off on a higher note as well. Most recently, the Nets fell 134-133 in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Regardless, the NBA's top scorer Irving (37.7 points per game) and the Nets will present another tough matchup for the struggling Pacers defense. Aided by their performance against the Grizzlies, the Nets are tied with Milwaukee as the NBA's highest-scoring team through three games, scoring an average of 124 points per game. The Blue & Gold currently rank near the middle of the pack in scoring defense (13th), holding teams to 108.3 points per game.

Ultimately, the game may come down to how the 27th-ranked Pacers offense plays against the NBA's third-worst defense. While the Nets may be scoring a lot of points, they're also surrendering them in bunches. The Nets have yet to keep an opponent under 109 points this season. This could be a great opportunity for players other than Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner to find the net — especially the Pacers' bench.

One major point of emphasis for this game will be how the Pacers play in the initial part of the first quarter. The Pacers started in early six-point holes in both games against the Pistons. And while they managed a quick 5-0 lead against the Cavaliers, the lead vanished as the Blue & Gold picked up seven fouls in the first six minutes of action. Should they fall behind early again, they might have a tough time climbing back against the high-scoring Nets.

But, if their latest performance against the Pistons is any indication, the Pacers newcomers appear to be acquiring the coveted team chemistry needed to win games in the NBA. Every part of the team's performance appeared better on Monday except for the final score. The Blue & Gold committed just eight total turnovers in the game compared to dishing out 24 assists. The defense clamped down against the Pistons in the second half as well, limiting them to just 19 points in the third and 18 points in the fourth. Additionally, the Pacers defense forced 20 turnovers that turned into 23 points. The second half potentially provided a sign of good things to come.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Edmond Sumner

T.J. Warren

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Kyrie Irving

Caris LeVert

Joe Harris

Taurean Prince

Jarrett Allen

Injury Report

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb - questionable (bruised right hip), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee rehabilitation)

Nets: Kevin Durant - out (ruptured right Achilles tendon), Wilson Chandler - out (suspension)

Last Meeting

April 7, 2019: The Pacers fell to the Nets 108-96 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse and settled for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Nets' win secured them a playoff berth. D'Angelo Russell led all scorers with 20 points, Joe Harris added 19, and Caris LeVert finished with 18 points and five rebounds for the Nets.

Domantas Sabonis led all Pacers with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting, 12 rebounds, and three assists while recording his team-leading 30th double-double of the season in the lossThaddeus Young added 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting and four assists. The Nets extended the lead to as many as 17 in the fourth quarter of the game. While the Pacers attempted a late rally, they never closed the gap to fewer than 10 points.

“We never controlled the speed of the game," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said postgame. "They got to their tempo and we really couldn't stop them."

"They wanted it more than us. I think that's what it was," Myles Turner said. "They were playing for something, and they went out and showed it. They played hard and aggressive so hats off to them."

Noteworthy

The Pacers hold a 106-73 all-time series lead against the Nets, and have won nine of the last 10 games dating back to November 2016.

The Blue & Gold have not lost to the Nets on the road since Oct. 28, 2016.

Brogdon has recorded three straight double-doubles to start the season, and leads the NBA in assists per game (10.7).

Brogdon has totaled at least 15 points and 10 assists in every game this season.

Sabonis is tied for 15th in the NBA in rebounds (10.7 per game).

